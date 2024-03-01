A selection of ten exhibitions to visit while the shops fill up with Easter eggs and Hot Cross Buns.

Fitzrovia Chapel, Marylebone

Free

An exhibition of photographs by Kevin Davies, capturing David Bowie over the course of a single day in 1992.

Details here

Hackney Museum, Hackney

Free

From 1970s activism to the current party scene, the exhibition displays five decades of Hackney life through a camera lens.

Details here

National Gallery, Southbank

Free

This free exhibition showcases the work of the 12 emerging designers from across the UK who have been selected as the recipients of the Linbury Prize for Stage Design 2023.

Details here

Borough Yards, Bankside

Adults: £22.20 | Children: £13.30 | Concessions: £17.75

A multimedia exhibition that combines visuals, sound, and augmented reality to animate the cultural heritage and spirit of South Korea’s Seoul.

Details here

Two Temple Place, Embankment

Free

This bold new exploration of glass in the UK brings together for the very first time rarely seen works from key UK collections, celebrating this remarkable material – unforgiving, fragile, strong, sustainable.

Details here

Saatchi Gallery, Chelsea

General Admission: £17.50 | Concessions: £10

This exhibition marks the largest exhibition ever mounted in the 40+ year career of world-renowned photographic artist, Edward Burtynsky, who has dedicated his practice to bearing witness to the impact of human industry on the planet.

Details here

Science Museum, South Kensington

Pay what you want – minimum £1

These opulent treasures will transport you to the Chinese trading port of Guangzhou and the home of the Emperors in the Forbidden City for a fascinating insight into early trade between Britain and China, and a tour de force of artistry and spectacle.

Details here

The King’s Gallery, Buckingham Palace

Adult: £19 | Young Person (18-24): £12 | Child (5-17) / Disabled: £9.50 | Under 5: Free

This exhibition brings together over 100 works from Henry VIII’s court, including drawings, paintings and miniatures by Hans Holbein the Younger drawn from the Royal Collection, one of the most important surviving groups of the artist’s work. Together, they are the largest group of Holbein’s works from the Royal Collection to be exhibited in over 30 years.

Details here

Imperial War Museum, Lambeth

Free

Explore how audacious plots of deception have changed the course of conflict and the lives of those involved. The exhibition showcases over 150 objects, newly digitised film and photography, as well as specially commissioned interviews.

Details here

National Army Museum, Chelsea

Free

This exhibition explores some of the ways in which Shakespeare has shaped how we think about soldiers and the Army, and how we imagine war and its consequences today.

Details here