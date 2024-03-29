A selection of ten exhibitions to visit in London while dodging the April showers.

Imperial War Museum, Lambeth

Free

(nb: Ends 14th April)

Explore how audacious plots of deception have changed the course of conflict and the lives of those involved. The exhibition showcases over 150 objects, newly digitised film and photography, as well as specially commissioned interviews.

Cartoon Museum, Marylebone

Adults: £9.50 | Concession (over 60 y/o): £6 | Students: £4 | Universal Credit: £2 | Under-18s, ArtFund, London Pass, Members: Free

(nb: Ends 16th April)

They’re showcasing behind the screen shots showing the artists and studio as the film was made, set pieces and models seen for the first time in London, and plenty of surviving original artwork.

Two Temple Place, Embankment

Free

(nb: Ends 21st April)

This bold new exploration of glass in the UK brings together for the very first time rarely seen works from key UK collections, celebrating this remarkable material – unforgiving, fragile, strong, sustainable.

(The building is also pretty stunning)

Wallace Collection

Free

(nb: Ends 21st April)

The display brings together ten works by the two artists: with four views of Yorkshire by Turner and five scenes of Normandy and Venice by Bonington. Turner was, of course, a British artist, while Bonington was born in Britain but was brought up and received his artistic training in France and is considered Anglo-French.

Wellcome Collection, Euston

Free

Featuring over 200 items, including historical objects, artworks, films and new commissions, the exhibition considers the influence of morality, status, health, age, race and gender on the evolution of ideas about beauty. They invite you to question established norms and reflect on more inclusive definitions of beauty.

Science Museum, South Kensington

Free

Through an incredible variety of artworks, interactives, and personal objects, this exhibition will make the invisible visible: from examining the virus itself to recognising the work done quietly behind the scenes by volunteers, researchers and other individuals that made the huge innovations possible.

The Boiler House, Whitehapel

Prices vary a lot – from £16 per adult upwards depending on time and day

Critically acclaimed, this collection includes not only original sculptures by the artist, but also new versions of great masterpieces such as Michelangelo’s David, Van Gogh’s The Starry Night and Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa. In addition to this, the exhibition also features an innovative LEGO multimedia collection produced together with award-winning photographer Dean West.

Saatchi Gallery, Chelsea

General Admission: £18 | Concessions: £10 | Family (2 adults + 2 children): £46 | Children under 6 years: Free when accompanied by an adult ticket holder

This exhibition marks the largest exhibition ever mounted in the 40+ year career of world-renowned photographic artist, Edward Burtynsky, who has dedicated his practice to bearing witness to the impact of human industry on the planet.

Design Museum, Kensington

Adults: £18 | Children (6-15): £9 | Concessions/Students: £13.50

The exhibition showcases innovative skateboards and components and track how skateboarders have taken over sidewalks, swimming pools and skate parks designing new boards to suit their performance, style and surroundings.

Postal Museum, Clerkenwell

Adult (25+): £16 | Young person (16-24): £11 | Children: £9

You can spot your postie by their brightly coloured get-up, but what’s the history of their uniform and how has it changed? From smartly dressed Victorians and their buffed buttons to modern posties and their all-weather active wear, take a closer look at postal uniforms.

