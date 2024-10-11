Survey finds support for pedestrianising Oxford Street, but resistance grows in outer areas

There is strong support for the recently announced plans to pedestrianise Oxford Street and for similar schemes across London in general, but only if they happen elsewhere, according to a YouGov survey.

The new YouGov survey found that 63% of Londoners support pedestrianising Oxford Street, including 33% who “strongly” support doing so. The rest of the respondents, 23% didn’t support the plans, and 11% were strongly opposed.

A drill down unsurprisingly showed greater support for pedestrianising Oxford Street from people who had been there recently against those who hadn’t. While that suggests strong support for pedestrianising Oxford Street, it’s based on a general principle rather than the specifics of what the plans would entail, as the plans are not yet known.

That’s partly because Westminster Council was already working on improving Oxford Street when the Mayor of London unexpectedly stepped in with his own scheme.

Earlier today, Westminster Council also updated their Oxford Street improvements website to remove the old details and replace them with a holding notice that reads: “Due to the announcement from the Mayor of London, the Oxford Street Programme is currently suspended.”

Away from Oxford Street, the YouGov survey found that support for pedestrianising local high streets across London was strong but noticeably weaker than for central London and grew weaker as you got further away.

It was also weaker when people were asked about their local area as opposed to somewhere else, which suggests that people consider such proposals good for the wider society but inconvenient for them personally.

There was also less support for and more opposition to pedestrianisation as you get further away from the centre of London, which is not that surprising as there’s less public transport and lower population densities means people have to travel further, often by car, to the shopping areas.

The obvious conclusion is that lots of people like the idea of pedestrianising Oxford Street, but mainly because they don’t live near it.

The full results are here.