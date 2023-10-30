Later this week there will be a free Robbie Williams pop-up in Covent Garden with giveaways, photos and a screening of the opening episode of his new Netflix documentary.

They’re not saying much about what will happen other than the main event being a screening of the documentary show. There will however also be limited free giveaways, including surprise signed items. Limited quantities per day and first come, first served.

The screenings take place in the former James Bond museum/Harry Potter experience in Covent Garden, at 45 Wellington Street, which is the street behind the London Transport Museum. The pop-up will be open from Thur 2nd to Sat 4th Nov between 10am and 7:30pm, and also on Sun 5th Nov between 10am and 2pm.

The documentary screenings will take place at:

2-4 Nov: 10:30, 12:00, 13:30, 15:00, 16:30, 18:00

5 Nov: 10:30, 12:00

You don’t need to book tickets, but there is a limit of 50 people per screening, so expect queues if they are full.

The event is suitable for all ages, however, the show carries an age rating of 15 +. Anyone under the age of 15 will need to be accompanied by an adult to enter the screening portion of the event.

Photo ID is not required to enter the event, however they will reserve the right to ask for proof of ID on entry.