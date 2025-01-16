Stratford station fatality prompts calls for warning systems to be fitted to trains

A report into a fatality at Stratford station concludes that Transport for London (TfL) should investigate whether it can fit warning systems to its trains to warn their drivers of people on platforms or tracks who are in danger.

The fatality took place on Boxing Day 2023, when an elderly passenger, Brian Mitchell, got off a Jubilee line train at lunchtime, sat on a platform bench for nearly an hour at the far end of the platform of the little-used Platform 13, got up, stumbled forward, and fell onto the railway tracks. A few minutes later, a train arriving at the station struck the passenger, passing over them without being aware of the accident. Three more trains arrived at the station, passing over the passenger before the accident was noticed.

A later toxicology report found the passenger had been three times over the legal drink driving limit, and while that will explain how he fell off the platform, a railway investigation is carried out to see if anything could have been done to prevent the fatality.

Following a review of the accident by the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB), they suspected that a mix of factors may have contributed to the train drivers’ failure to see the passenger lying on the tracks as they arrived at the station.

The review of the accident suggests that the train drivers may have had their attention reduced because the train was in automatic operation. The RAIB’s investigation concluded that the repetitive nature of the task under automatic train operation could lead to cognitive underload, a state of mind in which lots of repetitive tasks can make it harder to concentrate, and that reduces their alertness to unexpected problems.

The RAIB also found that at terminus stations, some train operators are getting ready to leave their train before it has stopped, meaning they may not be focusing on tasks related to the train’s operation. The report also suggests that the first train driver may have been distracted by another driver who was standing on the platform as the train arrived at the station.

Although London Underground had quantified the risk of a passenger falling from the platform and being struck by a train at Stratford station, the review found that risk controls adopted were not sufficiently effective in this instance to prevent the accident from occurring.

The review recommends that TfL consider using technology to detect if a passenger is in a dangerous position and intervene or warn as necessary to stop an approaching or departing train. TfL has confirmed that it is already developing such plans.

They also recommend that TfL review how automatic train operation can affect train drivers and what could be done to reduce the effects of cognitive underload. TfL completed its first Rail Platform Train Interface Plan last October, which sets out time-bound action to drive improvements to reduce risk in this area.

In a statement, Lilli Matson, TfL’s Chief Safety Officer said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Mr. Mitchell, who sadly died at Stratford Tube station on 26 December 2023. We welcome the recommendations from the RAIB’s independent investigation into this incident, which align with the findings of our own internal investigation, and work has already begun to implement them We will always strive to learn from incidents and improve operational safety, including by ensuring relevant regulatory bodies are immediately informed, carrying out thorough and extensive internal investigations and prioritising taking action on any recommendations from any review. While serious injuries on our network are rare, we are undertaking a huge range of work to eradicate such incidents and make the network even safer for everyone.”

—

In line with best practice for investigating accidents, RAIB investigations are conducted in a blame-free environment, and the report recommends ways to prevent future accidents. RAIB does not establish blame, liability or carry out prosecutions.