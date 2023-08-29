Closed following an accident in 2019, the famous whispering Gallery inside St Paul’s Cathedral’s dome has reopened to the public.

The gallery closed in April 2019 after a teenage boy died after falling from the gallery. This was the second death in two years caused by people falling from the gallery.

Following the deaths, the Cathedral reviewed how it could improve safety, and they’ve been working on installing a wire grill around the gallery that won’t affect the famous whisper or the views, but would stop people from climbing or falling over the open ledge.

The Whispering Gallery has now reopened, and visits are part of the standard entry charge.

A Cathedral spokesperson told me: “We took the difficult decision to close the Whispering Gallery in 2019. Now, following a number of improvements, we are glad to be in a position to reopen the Gallery. The safety of visitors is an absolute priority for St Paul’s, and we are confident that these additional measures will enable visitors to enjoy the Gallery once again.”

Annual passes to visit St Paul’s Cathedral as often as you want cost:

Adults (18yrs+) £20.50 Concessions (Students* & 65yrs+) £18.40 Children (6-17yrs) £9.00 Family (2 Adults + 3 Children) £50.00 Family (1 Adult + 3 Children) £29.50

Tickets should be booked in advance from here.

Tickets include access to the Cathedral Floor (ground floor) and the Crypt. You can also climb the Dome, up to the three Dome Galleries – the Stone Gallery, the Golden Gallery, which provides views over London, and the internal Whispering Gallery.

You can also book a tour of the Triforium, which gets you up into spaces not usually seen by the public.