Closed following an accident in 2019, the famous whispering Gallery inside St Paul’s Cathedral’s dome has reopened to the public.

Looking up at the Whispering Gallery from the ground floor

The gallery closed in April 2019 after a teenage boy died after falling from the gallery. This was the second death in two years caused by people falling from the gallery.

Following the deaths, the Cathedral reviewed how it could improve safety, and they’ve been working on installing a wire grill around the gallery that won’t affect the famous whisper or the views, but would stop people from climbing or falling over the open ledge.

(c) St Paul’s Cathedral

The Whispering Gallery has now reopened, and visits are part of the standard entry charge.

A Cathedral spokesperson told me: “We took the difficult decision to close the Whispering Gallery in 2019. Now, following a number of improvements, we are glad to be in a position to reopen the Gallery. The safety of visitors is an absolute priority for St Paul’s, and we are confident that these additional measures will enable visitors to enjoy the Gallery once again.”

Annual passes to visit St Paul’s Cathedral as often as you want cost:

Adults (18yrs+) £20.50
Concessions (Students* & 65yrs+) £18.40
Children (6-17yrs) £9.00
Family (2 Adults + 3 Children) £50.00
Family (1 Adult + 3 Children) £29.50

Tickets should be booked in advance from here.

Tickets include access to the Cathedral Floor (ground floor) and the Crypt. You can also climb the Dome, up to the three Dome Galleries – the Stone Gallery, the Golden Gallery, which provides views over London, and the internal Whispering Gallery.

You can also book a tour of the Triforium, which gets you up into spaces not usually seen by the public.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> London News