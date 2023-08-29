SV Tenacious, the UK’s largest working tall ship will be in London for a short visit in September, and there will be a free open day for tours.

SV Tenacious is owned by the Jubilee Sailing Trust and is the only sea-going tall ship in the world that can be sailed by a mixed ability crew, including disabled people, those with mental health conditions or long-term ill-health issues, and the socially isolated. The aim of the charity is to give people of mixed abilities and circumstances the freedom to explore their ability, potential and place in the world through inclusive adventures at sea.

The sailing ship will be in London for a few days in early September, and there will be an open day for the public to go on board and see the ship up close and meet the volunteers who keep her shipshape.

The tours will take place on Saturday 16th September between 10am to 12pm, closed for lunch, and then resume from 1:30pm to 5pm.

The tours are free, and don’t need booking in advance, just turn up on the day. The ship will be in the South Dock at Canary Wharf, a short walk from the main shopping centre.

The visits are free, but as the sailing ship is a charity, you’re encouraged to make a donation as the charity is struggling badly following the pandemic and was forced to put their other ship, Lord Nelson up for sale.