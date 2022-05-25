A scheme costing nearly £11 million to make Petts Wood railway station fully accessible for the first time is about to get underway.

At the moment, the station splits the town in half, so the station has a public footbridge across the railway which also allows entry to the station from either side. However, both sides need stairs up to the footbridge, and naturally down to the two island platforms.

To enable step-free access, four lifts are being added to the station, with one serving the main entrance on the east side, one lift each on platforms 1/2 and 3/4 and a fourth lift serving the western entrance. As the footbridge and stairs lead to the ends of the platforms, the only place to put the lifts would drop them onto the ground between the tracks, so they will also have to extend the platforms to create space for the lifts.

During the works, the existing staircase on Station Square will be closed off and a temporary scaffold staircase will be installed to access the ticket hall. This will remain in place until the end of this year. Baring modest repainting work, the existing footbridge isn’t expected to get any work done to it while the new lifts are added.

The work, funded by the Department for Transport’s Access for All scheme and delivered by Network Rail and its partners BAM Nuttall, will start in late May and should finish in autumn next year (2023).

Off peak, all services at Petts Wood are operated by Southeastern, with peak hours services from Thameslink as well.