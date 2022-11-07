Published by By Ian Mansfield London News No Comments ↓

Next week, the Tower of London will be covered with a huge video art installation in the evenings, and it’s free to visit.

Previous show at Caernarfon Castle (c) Dom Whiting / Unboxed

The organisers, Unboxed, are a bit coy about what the video will be about, but it seems to be related to the night sky, so expect lots of stars and galaxies, although the short promo video also includes dinosaurs. So maybe expect asteroids as well.

Regardless of the topic though, huge Son et lumière videos beamed onto the walls of large old buildings always look amazing.

The video performances last 25 minutes and will run every half hour from 5:30pm to 9:30pm and are free to watch. It includes “video projections, poetry and music and explores our shared story from the Big Bang to our hyper-connected now”.

The shows take place every evening from Wed 16th Nov to Sat 19th Nov.

The likely viewing area will be the side of the Tower closest to the main entrance, as that’s where there’s a large stepped courtyard that’s ideal for watching the show.

Also, during the daytime, from 11am onwards, a digital exhibition will showcase newly commissioned poems,  animation, and poetry created by children from across the UK.

