London Transport Museum’s new season of Hidden London tours is now on sale, offering access to parts of the Underground usually off limits to the public.

And for the first time, there are now evening tours of Charing Cross and Down Street stations. Evening tours to explore Aldwych are also on sale.

The Hidden London tours have just been named Best Hidden Gem in the World at the Tiqets’ Remarkable Venue Awards 2022.

Tickets for tours taking place up until the end of this year are currently on sale.

In person tours

Shepherd’s Bush: Suburbs to the City

Discover one of the best examples of original Central line design features behind the scenes of Shepherd’s Bush station.

Euston: The Lost Tunnels

Explore the time capsule of vintage advertising posters that lies below Euston Station.

Charing Cross: Access All Areas

Discover the disused spaces of Charing Cross Underground station, walk under Trafalgar Square and see the London Underground in a different light.

Secrets of Central London walking tour

A central London walking tour to uncover the untold secrets of Covent Garden and its surrounding area.

Down Street: Churchill’s secret station

Experience the Railway Executive Committee’s bomb-proof headquarters during World War II, the warren of tunnels where Churchill sheltered.

Aldwych: The End of the Line

Aldwych Station is one of London’s secret places, a former terminus of the Piccadilly line. This tour explores the ticket hall, the original lifts, abandoned platforms and tunnels.

90-minute virtual tours

Elizabeth Line: Liverpool Street virtual tour

Get a behind-the-scenes look at one of the new stations on the Elizabeth line – Liverpool Street.

Elizabeth Line: Tottenham Court Road virtual tour

Dive into the intriguing features of one of the new stations on the Elizabeth line – Tottenham Court Road.

Holborn (Kingsway) virtual tour

Discover how the area around Aldwych and Holborn and the Kingsway tram tunnel unlocked travel to parts of London at the turn of the 20th century and how the spaces have been adapted over the years.

Aldwych virtual tour

Discover unexplored parts of Aldwych station – one of London’s secret spaces with a fascinating history during the War to its use as a modern day filming location