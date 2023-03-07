UPDATE – the national rail strikes by the RMT have been cancelled, but the London Underground strikes are still going ahead.

—

There will be hardly any London Underground services next Wednesday (15th March) as two tube unions stage a coordinated strike, and there will be disruption for the rest of the week due to national rail strikes .

Both the RMT and ASLEF unions are calling a strike, and Transport for London (TfL) is warning that there will be very limited or no service on the tube network on Wednesday 15th March 2023.

The Elizabeth line and London Overground are not on strike, and along with buses, will be much busier than normal and queuing systems may be in place at some stations. Some railway stations that have a connection with the London Underground may also have to close.

For example, as in previous tube strikes, Tottenham Court Road station’s main corner entrance will likely be closed, but the smaller entrance on Dean Street will likely remain open for the Elizabeth line only.

Glynn Barton, TfL’s Chief Operating Officer, said: “ASLEF and the RMT are planning strike action on the London Underground on Wednesday 15 March. Strikes are bad news for everyone and we are encouraging them to withdraw this action and continue to engage with us to avoid disruption to our customers.

“Our advice for our customers is clear; please check before you travel as strike action impacts varying services throughout the week. Expect services to be busy and please allow extra time to complete your journeys.”

Rail strike travel advice

Wednesday 15th March (London Underground strikes)

Strikes are taking place which will impact Tube services. TfL is advising customers to avoid travelling on the Tube as limited or no service is expected. All other services on the TfL network will operate a normal service.

Thursday 16th March morning (impacted by the previous day’s strikes)

Disruption from the previous day’s strikes will continue to affect customers into the morning of Thursday 16th March, with affected London Underground services starting later than normal.