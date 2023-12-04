For a few days next week, some original drawings by Charlie Mackesy, author of The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse will be on display in central London.

The drawings are being sold at Bonhams auction house and will be on display for three days before their sale.

The original works by Charlie Mackesy, produced during the making of his book, the animated short film, as well as working drawings which might find their way into future published works by Mackesy – featuring his much-loved characters.

The display of the documents is for prospective buyers but is also open to anyone to visit, and although it’s only four pages being sold, if you’re a fan of the book or the film, it’s a rare chance to see the originals.

The viewing takes place at Bonhams Knightbridge from 10th to 12th December.

Sun 10th Dec – 11am to 3pm

Mon 11th Dec – 9am to 5:30pm

Tues 12th Dec – 9am to 5:30pm

Montpelier Street, Knightsbridge, London, SW7 1HH

British artist, illustrator and author Charlie Mackesy began his career as a cartoonist for The Spectator, before becoming a book illustrator for Oxford University Press. His internationally bestselling book, The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, was published in October 2019 and has become the longest running Sunday Times Non-Fiction Number One of all time. In 2023, the short-animated film adaption of The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse won the BAFTA Award for Best British Film, the Academy Award for Best Animated Short film and five Annie Awards including Best Special Production. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse: The Animated Story was published in November 2023 to accompany the animated short film.