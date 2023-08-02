The 20th anniversary special Doctor Who: The Five Doctors will be shown on the big screen at the BFI Southbank in September, and tickets go on sale next week.

The special feature-length episode was the first of the multi-doctor stories since the Three Doctors in 1972, with Peter Davidson as the lead Doctor.

Patrick Troughton and Jon Pertwee reprised their roles as the Second and Third Doctors, respectively. Richard Hurndall portrayed the First Doctor, as the character’s original actor, William Hartnell, had died. Since Tom Baker decided not to participate, his role was shown using footage from the unfinished story Shada.

It features a number of villains, from the Cybermen, Yeti, Daleks, a Raston Warrior Robot – and of course, the Master.

It also features what is widely considered to be the worst “falling off a steep cliff and being rescued” scene in television history. But the rest isn’t that bad, and the ominous music whenever the tower in the death zone is shown was quite scary (as a child).

This new version features updated effects and a 5.1 sound mix and will be shown at the BFI Southbank on Saturday 16th September 2023 at noon.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday 10th August at 11:30am from here.

Doctor Who: The Collection – Season 20 will be released on Blu-ray by BBC Studios shortly.

The Blu-ray release will include a brand new restoration of the original 1983 anniversary special, with HD film material, optional 2023 special effects, new 5.1 soundtrack and multiple audio commentaries featuring Peter Davison, David Tennant, Elisabeth Sladen, Nicholas Courtney, Janet Fielding, Mark Strickson, Carole Ann Ford and more.

If you haven’t been, don’t forget there’s a Doctor Who Museum in East London.