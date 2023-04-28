This coming Tuesday, Frameless, a large basement space at Marble Arch filled with video animated versions of grand master paintings will be free to visit for people aged under 18 years old.

Tuesday is the second day in a series of teacher strikes, hence offering free entry to children who aren’t in school.

Note that the offer is for anyone aged under 18, under 16-year-olds must be accompanied by an adult, who will have to pay for their ticket.

There are four rooms, each themed, and you wander between them taking in as much or little as you want. The video loops, and it takes about 20 minutes for each room to return to the point where you walked in. Along with the videos, suitable music adds atmosphere — from delicate tunes to ear thumbing noise for others.

It’s quite impressive as an experience though.

Visitors on Tuesday 2nd May will also catch Frameless’ special 1953 tribute to her late majesty QE II, where footage of her historic Coronation will be screened in an immersive gallery.

Standard timed entry tickets usually start from £25 for adults and £15 for children (3-17) during weekdays — but on Tuesday 2nd May 2023, entry will be free of charge for children.

You need to book tickets in advance from here.