Based on the life of international recording artist Tina Turner, this production made a huge splash in the UK during its West End premiere.

Seats start from £24 for mid-week evening shows, but there’s a good sale on the better seats closer to the stage.

£60 seats are on sale for £35

£72 seats are on sale for £45

£150 seats are on sale for £95

The snap sale is valid for Monday – Friday and Sunday performances up to 30th June 2023 when booked from here.

TINA: The Tina Turner Musical features Kristina Love and Elesha Paul Moses as Tina Turner, and Caleb Roberts as Ike Turner

It also includes Charris Alexandra as Alline, Irene Myrtle Forrester as GG, Chris Grahamson as Phil Spector/ Terry Britten/ Exec, Kelly Hampson as Rhonda Graam, Gregory Haney as Richard Bullock, George Jennings as Roger/Ensemble, Paula Kay as Zelma Bullock, Cordell Moster as Raymond/Ensemble.

Age restriction: This production is recommended for ages 14+. Under 5s will not be admitted.

Running time: 2 hours 45 minutes ( including interval)

Performance dates: Booking until 11 February 2024.

Content: The show contains strobe lighting, loud music, gun shots, haze and scenes that some customers may find uncomfortable.