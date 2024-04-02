A new fast bus service could be created running along the route of the proposed Bakerloo line extension as a long-term temporary bus service until the tube line is built.

Sadiq Khan has proposed the so-called Bakerloop Express as part of his election commitments if he is reelected as the Mayor of London in next month’s elections. It would be modelled on the Superloop bus service, running along the road that would mirror the Bakerloo line extension route, with fewer bus stops to provide a faster service.

Nearly half of the people along the Bakerloo line externsion live in the top 30% of most deprived neighbourhoods in England, so even without the implied association with the London Underground extension, an improved bus service will still be of considerable benefit to local commuters.

Running down the Old Kent Road between Elephant & Castle and Lewisham, with stops at the proposed tube stations at Burgess Park, Old Kent Road, and New Cross Gate, the route has the benefit of following a very wide road, allowing space for additional bus services.

The bus route would also be a quicker and cheaper alternative to the proposed tram network, which has been occasionally mentioned as a possible interim stage while the tube line is being developed.

Sadiq Khan says his proposed Bakerloop bus would be funded from existing TfL resources.

Unlike the existing Superloop service with its white and red branding, this Bakerloop bus would be differentiated with a brown Bakerloo line colour scheme as a visible reminder that it is an alternative to the Bakerloo line extension.

You could call it a very long term rail replacement bus service.

Differentiating the branding would also, in theory, make it easier to close the Bakerloop when the Bakerloo extension is eventually built.

The cost of the Bakerloo line extension has risen in recent years, and Transport for London (TfL) says it has risen sharply since it was first announced in 2014 from around £2-£3 billion to between £5-£8 billion.

Adding to the higher cost of the extension, as it has been delayed, TfL is estimated to face a cost of circa £500 million, keeping the existing Bakerloo line fleet operating until the upgrade opens. A cost that would have been much lower if construction work had started by now, as had been originally expected.

Much of the funding for the extension will come from developer contributions, local taxes, and borrowing against future fare revenue, but those alone can’t cover the full cost, and it’s expected that the government would need to provide a grant to cover the upfront costs of building the line.

Although the Bakerloo line extension is on hold at the moment, the proposed building sites and the route have been safeguarded so that any property developments have to be done in a way that wouldn’t prevent the tube tunnel from being built at a later date.

In the meantime, depending on who is elected Mayor of London in May, a Bakerloo line rail replacement bus service might run down the Old Kent Road — for many many years.