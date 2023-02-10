The rail union, the RMT says that it is rejecting the latest pay and conditions offer from both Network Rail and the Rail Delivery Group (RDG), which represents the train operating companies – describing the offer as “dreadful”.

The RMT management said that they have decided to reject both offers on the basis that they do not meet members expectations on pay, job security or working conditions.

Network Rail and the RDG have previously said that their proposals are their “best and final” offers.

The RMT has also made it clear that it is seeking an unconditional pay offer, a job security agreement and no detrimental changes being imposed on members terms, conditions and working practices.

There’s a change in tone, as the RMT now says that a pay offer has to be “unconditional”, whereas the rail companies and government are seeking to link pay awards to efficiencies in running the railway.

The RMT confirmed that it will seek further meetings with Network Rail and RDG in order to work towards a negotiated settlement, but in the meantime will begin to make preparations for a re-ballot when the existing strike mandate runs out in May.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “We have carried out an in-depth consultation of our 40,000 members and the message we have received loud and clear is to reject these dreadful offers.”

“Our members cannot accept the ripping up of their terms and conditions or to have safety standards on the railway put into jeopardy under the guise of so-called modernisation.”

“If our union did accept these offers, we would see a severe reduction in scheduled maintenance tasks, making the railways less safe, the closure of all ticket offices and thousands of jobs stripped out of the industry when the railways need more investment not less.

For their part, a spokesperson for the Rail Delivery Group, which represents the train operating companies said ““Having listened to the union’s concerns during recent negotiations, we went back to the table with substantial changes to give colleagues a minimum pay increase of at least 9% over two years – rising to over 13% for the lowest paid – which they will now miss out on without even having had an opportunity to have their say. We removed driver only operation and gave an improved job security offer.”

“The railway’s financial crisis is not going away. We remain willing to engage, but the RMT leadership must now accept the urgent need to make the railway fit for the future for both our people, and the communities the railway serves.”