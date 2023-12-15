The first of the newly refurbished Central line trains has been back out on the line today as it completes live testing while based at the Hainault depot.

Although there are a lot of changes, the most visible will be the new seat pattern moquette, likely to be called Tuppeny — after the Central line’s early nickname of the Tuppeny Tube because of the low cost of the fare. The pattern on the moquette shows the classic tube roundel, but also the older diamond “roundel” that was in use on parts of the London Underground managed by the Metropolitan line.



The upgrade is not just cosmetic though, and is needed because the 30-year old Central line trains are among the least reliable on the entire London Underground.

The work being carried out, under the name of the Central Line Improvement Project (CLIP) will install wheelchair bays to improve accessibility, screens in carriages to enhance customer information during travel and new refreshed seating including the new moquette.

Each carriage is also fitted with CCTV cameras, the first time they’ve been installed on trains on the Central line.

Andy Lord, London’s Transport Commissioner, said: “Millions of people from the east and west of London, as well as from Essex, rely on the Central line to reach the centre of the city every day. It is crucial to driving London’s economy in bringing people to areas like the West End, Oxford Street and Stratford. The work will install CCTV on trains, making our customers safer, and will also bring significant accessibility improvements. London is for everyone, and the innovative work by our hard-working engineers will mean more people can use this crucial line as safely as possible.”

Once testing of the first train has concluded, production will ramp up with the project returning one train to service per month once the work on it has been completed. Five trains will be taken out of service at a time to maximise production, with increasing numbers entering into passenger service over the next four years.

The project involves stripping Central line trains down to the frames, with every other part either replaced or improved. The floors are removed, new poles installed and new driving systems put in place. The wiring within the trains is also totally revamped, with new power sources and control systems alongside the two CCTV cameras that will be in each carriage. New lighting, improved doors and new seats complete the work.

TfL is working with more than 30 manufacturers nationwide to supply the parts for this programme. The trains will be worked on by a team of over 125 fitters based at Acton, with several apprentices also taking part over the project’s lifetime as part of TfL’s commitment to train the next generation.

The overhaul of the trains should keep them in service until they can be replaced with trains based on the forthcoming Piccadilly line trains. Those trains will initially be provided to the Piccadilly line, then, if funding is found, on the Bakerloo line, and lastly on the Central line.