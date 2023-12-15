Brought to life by an award-winning creative team, who take theatrical storytelling and stagecraft to a whole new dimension, Stranger Things: The First Shadow will take you right back to the beginning of the Stranger Things story – and may hold the key to the end.

Unsurprisingly, tickets are selling fast, but London Theatre Direct have exclusive prices, and if you don’t mind waiting to see the show, tickets are still available from £37 per seat.

You can find the £37 seats for performances in February onwards, otherwise, there are also several special prices on some of the other performances, such as £109 seats being offered for £75.

Tickets are available from here, and the offer prices are valid for Monday – Thursday and Friday matinee performances between 9th Jan and 29th March 2024.

Book by 7th January 2024.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Hawkings, Indiana, 1959 – before the world turned upside down…

Hawkins is a small town with small problems, a young Jim Hopper struggles with a car that won’t start, Bob Newby’s sister says no to his radio show, and all the while Joyce Maldonado dreams of leaving the town behind.

However, when Henry Creel arrives in Hawkins as a new student, his family discovers that starting over is far from simple, as the shadows of the past stretch far and wide in a town where they may be more than meets the eye.

See the events that took place before the adventures of Eleven, Mike and all of the Stranger Things gang in this new stage prequel.