A disused water tower in the middle of Regents Park could be opened to the public in a few years time, as the focal point of a new garden created to commemorate the life of Queen Elizabeth II.

The water tower stands in a disused plot of land that was the Royal Park’s former nursery but has been disused since 2018 when a replacement opened in Hyde Park, leaving behind empty greenhouses and warehouses.

The Royal Parks now plans to clear the site in 2024 and start planting a 2-acre garden that could open in 2026 to coincide with what would have been the late Queen’s 100th birthday.

The new garden will incorporate a series of structures, including a pergola with climbing plants, and the transformation of the disused water tower into an accessible viewing platform that will provide elevated views of the new garden. The garden will include plant species that were significant to Queen Elizabeth II’s life.

Plants and trees will also be selected that can adapt to the UK’s changing climate.

London-based landscape architects, HTA Design have been selected to design the space.

A public consultation is now open for feedback, with more information here.

The Royal Parks charity will aim to re-use a substantial amount of demolition material in the new garden, such as crushed concrete, brick and steelwork.