You might have noticed recently that there’s been an increase in signs reminding people how to use Transport for London (TfL) escalators by holding onto the handrail and standing on the right.
However, what is possibly the largest sign reminding people to hold onto the handrail has recently appeared in Canary Wharf’s Elizabeth line station, and fills the width of two escalators.
They’re large.
Before people harumph about the nanny state and ‘elf and safety gorn mad, there’s a reason for the signs.
After all, take a trip on the tube, and you’ll be sure to see someone being a bit daft at least once a day, if not more often. Sadly, there are accidents on the escalators.
Not just people falling down because they decided to carry all their luggage instead of using a lift — there are even sometimes people in wheelchairs using the escalator, which, while an admirable demonstration of arm strength to hold onto the handrail is quite alarming when you’re the person standing behind them.
Most accidents usually tend to involve people falling over, maybe after an evening with Bacchus.
However, there’s also the risk of entrapment at the end of the escalator when people get off. A recent contract offer from TfL to find ways of reducing entrapment says that whilst the risk of this entrapment is very low (roughly 0.04 times per million passengers since the start of 2022), the potential harm to customers can be severe.
That’s about 130 people in 2022 injured due to entrapment on an escalator — out of about 1,089 total escalator injuries in 2022.
Also, over three-quarters of people who are hurt by entrapment tend to be children, which TfL suspects is because escalators are designed for adults and can’t easily be adapted for children.
So, they’re looking at a range of options to see if it’s possible to reduce entrapment, acknowledging that there won’t be a single one-fits-all solution and that the rarity of accidents makes understanding how to prevent them a more challenging task to undertake.
And while the signs about carrying pets on the escalators always raise a smile, the sound of a dog getting its nail caught in the teeth of an escalator is not one you want to hear.
Think the main point about health and safety gone mad is that people can sue tfl for any damages if they are aware of the dangers. Which is why it’s bonkers that we have to do big signs like these. If the person was an idiot they could still complain. It is bonkers that we have to have the signage in the first place. We are relying on the govt to make them think for us.
People can sue – but they can only win if TfL is shown to have been negligent in their actions, and you’d have a heck of a job arguing that providing escalators is a negligent activity.
“while an admirable demonstration of arm strength to hold onto the handrail is quite alarming when you’re the person standing behind them.”
I would have thought that standing in front of them would be the issue. It was when a person accidentally launched a suitcase down the escalators at Victoria station…
On a related note I find the escalators that have continuous advertising screens going along both sides to be very disorientating. As the images on the screen aren’t adjusted for the angle you can find yourself wanting to lean forward, so that the screens become horizontal.
I much prefer the advertising screens which are a series of portrait screens. I don’t experience the same disorienting feeling when on those escalators. Maybe I’m in a minority.
I was just behind a woman at the top of a Paddington escalator to the Bakerloo line when she lost control of her hard-sided suitcase. It shot down at great speed and could easily have injured anyone below, but fortunately there was no one else in front. And it didn’t even pop open