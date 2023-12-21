You might have noticed recently that there’s been an increase in signs reminding people how to use Transport for London (TfL) escalators by holding onto the handrail and standing on the right.

However, what is possibly the largest sign reminding people to hold onto the handrail has recently appeared in Canary Wharf’s Elizabeth line station, and fills the width of two escalators.

They’re large.

Before people harumph about the nanny state and ‘elf and safety gorn mad, there’s a reason for the signs.

After all, take a trip on the tube, and you’ll be sure to see someone being a bit daft at least once a day, if not more often. Sadly, there are accidents on the escalators.

Not just people falling down because they decided to carry all their luggage instead of using a lift — there are even sometimes people in wheelchairs using the escalator, which, while an admirable demonstration of arm strength to hold onto the handrail is quite alarming when you’re the person standing behind them.

Most accidents usually tend to involve people falling over, maybe after an evening with Bacchus.

However, there’s also the risk of entrapment at the end of the escalator when people get off. A recent contract offer from TfL to find ways of reducing entrapment says that whilst the risk of this entrapment is very low (roughly 0.04 times per million passengers since the start of 2022), the potential harm to customers can be severe.

That’s about 130 people in 2022 injured due to entrapment on an escalator — out of about 1,089 total escalator injuries in 2022.

Also, over three-quarters of people who are hurt by entrapment tend to be children, which TfL suspects is because escalators are designed for adults and can’t easily be adapted for children.

So, they’re looking at a range of options to see if it’s possible to reduce entrapment, acknowledging that there won’t be a single one-fits-all solution and that the rarity of accidents makes understanding how to prevent them a more challenging task to undertake.

And while the signs about carrying pets on the escalators always raise a smile, the sound of a dog getting its nail caught in the teeth of an escalator is not one you want to hear.