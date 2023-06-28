Published by By Ian Mansfield Architecture, Transport News 1 Comment ↓

The last large plot of land left over from the London 2012 Olympics is set to be developed as Network Rail opens a masterplan process for the site.

The Bow Goods Yard sits to the south of the London Stadium and has been a railway hub for over a century, was used as the main construction hub for the Olympics, and during the games, it became home to the Olympic warm-up track.

Bow Goods Yard side – red highlight over Google Map

These days, it’s home to several heavy rail freight users, and as one of the largest railheads for the capital it supplies over a million tonnes of concrete and aggregate to serve the construction industry.

To develop plans for the area, Network Rail has awarded a masterplan development contract to Maccreanor Lavington Architects, the same firm that worked on a previous post-Olympics plan in the Lea Valley.

Although the plans are not detailed yet, Network Rail is looking at a mix of uses, including housing, workspaces, and retaining a large rail freight facility.

There will also be connections across the Greenway to link the site with the rest of the Olympic Park, and likely improve the east-west connections in the wider area. The site is also just to the north of Pudding Mill Lane station on the DLR, so close to public transport for the new housing.

A period of consultation and design will take place this year with the target to submit planning in 2024.

Robin Dobson, Group Property Director at Network Rail said: “As the last part of the regeneration story for the Olympic Park, Bow Goods Yard is strategically connected by both road and rail. The development has the potential to create London’s largest state-of-the-art freight and last mile logistics hub to serve Greater London, alongside delivering homes, a workspace campus and open space connecting to the surrounding neighbourhoods.”

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with: ,
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

One comment
  1. Dan says:
    28 June 2023 at 6:16 pm

    It could be a helpful logistics hub for freight from places like London Gateway and Felixstowe. Using freight trains would reduce the number of lorries entering the city, and electric light vans can carry out last-mile distribution.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> Architecture