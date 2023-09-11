Look to the skies, because the Red Arrows will be flying over London’s Docklands on Tuesday (12th Sept) at lunchtime.

The flypast is to greet the opening of the Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) conference at ExCeL, but naturally, the Red Arrows can’t just pop into the air for that one place, so there are several locations they’ll be flying over as well.

The exact route is not confirmed, but based on the turn points below, it’s likely that they will fly in from the north over Walthamstow/Woodford, Stratford, Plaistow – then the DESI in Docklands before heading south towards Bromley and heading out towards Sheerness.

So, with the caveat that I don’t have the actual flight plan, it’s likely that people in East London who hang around the Wanstead Flats will get a good view as they fly over East London. Likewise, anyone around Docklands or the Thames Barrier area should see the main smokes as they fly over DSEI.

Anyone in Canary Wharf offices with a view over East London should head to the windows at lunchtime.

It is weather dependent, and at the moment, there is a risk of thunderstorms after the flypast – so let’s hope they hold off for an hour or so.

The flypast over central London will be just after 12 noon.

The formal NOTAMS message:

(Note, times are in GMT – remember to add an hour for British Summer Time)

FORMATION TRANSIT BY MULTIPLE ACFT ROUTING: 531002N 0003111W WADDINGTON AD (EGXW) 1050 530714N 0002042W SW OF MARTIN 1052 524954N 0002152W S OF RIPPINGALE 1054 522738N 0000000E W OF CHATTERIS 1059 520946N 0001508W W OF GAMLINGAY 1102 514555N 0000136E W OF HARLOW 1107 514024N 0000135E VCY WALTHAM ABBEY 1108 513527N 0000133E VCY OF WOODFORD 1109 513030N 0000130E FLYPAST DOCKLANDS 1110 512445N 0000126E VCY OF BROMLEY 1111 512417N 0005043E SE OF SHEERNESS 1117 514135N 0012100E OVERSEA 1122 520400N 0011954E S OF WOODBRIDGE 1127 522932N 0005541E SW OF ATTLEBOROUGH 1132 530955N 0003846E OVERSEA 1141 532212N 0002619W NW OF FALDINGWORTH 1149 531516N 0003011W S OF NETTLEHAM 1151 531026N 0003202W FLYPAST WADDINGTON 1152 530636N 0003328W W OF NAVENBY 1153 531002N 0003111W WADDINGTON AD (EGXW) 1154 ACFT EXPECTED TO TRANSIT BTN 250FT AGL-2000FT AGL. TIMINGS, HGT AND ROUTE ARE APRX AND SUBJ TO CHANGE. FOR INFO XXXXXXXXXXXX. 2023-09-0346/AU1.