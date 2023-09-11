Look to the skies, because the Red Arrows will be flying over London’s Docklands on Tuesday (12th Sept) at lunchtime.

The flypast is to greet the opening of the Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) conference at ExCeL, but naturally, the Red Arrows can’t just pop into the air for that one place, so there are several locations they’ll be flying over as well.

The exact route is not confirmed, but based on the turn points below, it’s likely that they will fly in from the north over Walthamstow/Woodford, Stratford, Plaistow – then the DESI in Docklands before heading south towards Bromley and heading out towards Sheerness.

So, with the caveat that I don’t have the actual flight plan, it’s likely that people in East London who hang around the Wanstead Flats will get a good view as they fly over East London. Likewise, anyone around Docklands or the Thames Barrier area should see the main smokes as they fly over DSEI.

Anyone in Canary Wharf offices with a view over East London should head to the windows at lunchtime.

It is weather dependent, and at the moment, there is a risk of thunderstorms after the flypast – so let’s hope they hold off for an hour or so.

The flypast over central London will be just after 12 noon.

The formal NOTAMS message:

(Note, times are in GMT – remember to add an hour for British Summer Time)

FORMATION TRANSIT BY MULTIPLE ACFT ROUTING:
531002N 0003111W WADDINGTON AD (EGXW) 1050
530714N 0002042W SW OF MARTIN         1052
524954N 0002152W S OF RIPPINGALE      1054
522738N 0000000E W OF CHATTERIS       1059
520946N 0001508W W OF GAMLINGAY       1102
514555N 0000136E W OF HARLOW          1107
514024N 0000135E VCY WALTHAM ABBEY    1108
513527N 0000133E VCY OF WOODFORD      1109
513030N 0000130E FLYPAST DOCKLANDS    1110
512445N 0000126E VCY OF BROMLEY       1111
512417N 0005043E SE OF SHEERNESS      1117
514135N 0012100E OVERSEA              1122
520400N 0011954E S OF WOODBRIDGE      1127
522932N 0005541E SW OF ATTLEBOROUGH   1132
530955N 0003846E OVERSEA              1141
532212N 0002619W NW OF FALDINGWORTH   1149
531516N 0003011W S OF NETTLEHAM       1151
531026N 0003202W FLYPAST WADDINGTON   1152
530636N 0003328W W OF NAVENBY         1153
531002N 0003111W WADDINGTON AD (EGXW) 1154
ACFT EXPECTED TO TRANSIT BTN 250FT AGL-2000FT AGL. TIMINGS, HGT 
AND ROUTE ARE APRX AND SUBJ TO CHANGE. FOR INFO XXXXXXXXXXXX. 
2023-09-0346/AU1.
