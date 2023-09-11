The Elizabeth line has reported its busiest month since the line opened, carrying 16.7 million passengers in the 28 days from late June to late July.

The line first past the 16 million passenger mark for the first time only the month before that as well, and was loitering around the 13-14 million mark for the previous few months. So passenger numbers are rising fast according to the latest GLA datastore numbers.

However, passenger numbers may drop in the next report as the Elizabeth line has also topped the list of railways with the most cancellations in the four weeks to 19th August, according to the latest figures from the Office of Rail and Road.

According to ORR numbers, in the 28-day period, 9.1% of services didn’t run, which was put down to the incident with a broken maintenance train which blocked services for most of the morning, and problems with the Network Rail line in west London.

TfL data for Elizabeth line passenger numbers