The Elizabeth line has reported its busiest month since the line opened, carrying 16.7 million passengers in the 28 days from late June to late July.

The line first past the 16 million passenger mark for the first time only the month before that as well, and was loitering around the 13-14 million mark for the previous few months. So passenger numbers are rising fast according to the latest GLA datastore numbers.

However, passenger numbers may drop in the next report as the Elizabeth line has also topped the list of railways with the most cancellations in the four weeks to 19th August, according to the latest figures from the Office of Rail and Road.

According to ORR numbers, in the 28-day period, 9.1% of services didn’t run, which was put down to the incident with a broken maintenance train which blocked services for most of the morning, and problems with the Network Rail line in west London.

TfL data for Elizabeth line passenger numbers

28 day period start Passenger numbers Notes
01-May-22 5.5 million Includes TfL Rail prior to Elizabeth line opening on 24th May
29-May-22 8.1 million
26-Jun-22 11.6 million
24-Jul-22 9.2 million
21-Aug-22 9.8 million
18-Sep-22 11.0 million
16-Oct-22 12.5 million Bond Street station opened 24th Oct
Elizabeth line upgrade on 6th Nov to full running
13-Nov-22 15.2 million
11-Dec-22 8.9 million
08-Jan-23 13.4 million
05-Feb-23 14.0 million
05-Mar-23 14.0 million
01-Apr-23 14.2 million
30-Apr-23 15.1 million Final stage opened on 21st May
28-May-23 16.0 million
25-Jun-23 16.7 million
2 comments
  EC says:
    11 September 2023 at 2:23 pm

    Who knew that providing an actual enjoyable commuting experience would be so successful? Turns out people don't really like travelling on lines like the Central & Northern line with their unbearable screeching, scorching hot temperatures and horrendous pollution…but I guess there isn't any incentive to improve those

