For the next few months, there will be a chance to sit on Sigmund Freud’s consulting couch — or at least, a replica of it — as the original is too important a relic to let people sit on for real.

One of several props created for a forthcoming film on Freud’s life in London, the replica couch forms part of a new exhibition that marks the centenary of the publication of Freud’s massively influential work The Ego and the Id, which introduced original Freudian concepts that have become household names.

As the book was written at his home in Vienna before his family fled Nazi-Occupied Austria to move to London, the museum that now occupies his London home is reconstructing the Viennese interior in Hampstead. The upstairs former rooms of Anna Freud will house the new display, including the replica couch, while, downstairs, visitors can see Freud’s original couch and the collections which followed him to London.

The exhibition, A Century of The Ego and the Id opens at the Freud Museum this weekend and runs until the end of May 2024.

Adults: £14 | Concessions: £12 | Young person (12-16): £9 | Children (<12): Free

You can turn up on the day (Wed-Sun) or book tickets in advance from here.

The museum is about a 10-minute walk from Finchley Road tube station on the Jubilee and Met lines, or about the same from Finchley Road & Frognal station on the London Overground.