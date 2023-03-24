This summer, Westminster Abbey will let people stand on top of a protected 13th-century pavement that people are not usually allowed to walk on.

The great pavement in front of the High Altar was laid down in 1268 by order of Henry III, and he brought craftsmen from Rome to carry out the intricate work.

The pavement belongs to a type of inlaid stone decoration known as Cosmati work, after one of the families of craftsmen who specialized in it and the technique is called opus sectile, ‘cut work’ that differs from Roman and medieval mosaic work which consists of square stones of equal size. It is where coronations have taken place ever since it was completed, and will be the focus of this year’s Coronation.

The pavement is such a precious item that to protect it, the public are not usually allowed to walk on it – until now.

After the coronation, Westminster Abbey will let small groups of people onto the pavement – to walk on it, but without shoes. You’ll need to wear socks when walking on the pavement.

Abbey staff will guide the tour, which will explain the history and significance of the Cosmati pavement. Small groups of ten will be taken onto the floor with everyone asked to remove their shoes to help protect its surface.

The tours will run on selected days from 15th May to 29th July and cost £15, plus Abbey entry.

Note, when booking, the £15 tour also includes entry to the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Galleries, which is usually £5, so the Pavement visit is really just £10.

Abbey entry prices

Adult: £27

1 Adult + 1 Child 6-17 years: £27

Child 6-17 Years: £12

Senior 65+: £24

Student: £24

For regular visitors, the Abbey Association gives you unlimited visits for an annual membership fee of £40.

Remember to wear your best socks!

There’s also a new exhibition in the Chapter House explaining and illustrating the key elements of a coronation service and its historic artefacts, which is included in the entry price.