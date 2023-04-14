A tube train built in 1938 and restored to its art-deco original interior will be returning to the London Underground for the May bank holiday.

The 1938 Stock was the first kind of tube train to have all of the electrical equipment underneath the floor, combining the latest technology of the era with quintessential late 1930s style.

The trips will be available on three days from Sat 29th April to Mon 1st May 2023.

The route for this event is between Acton Town and Uxbridge (return).

There are four return journeys per day:

Saturday: 10:15am, 11:54am, 1:47pm and 3:27pm

Sunday: 10:15am, 11:54am, 1:46pm and 3:26pm

Monday: 10:15am, 11:54am, 1:47pm and 3:27pm

Each return journey lasts around an hour and 15 minutes.

The cars

Stewards will be on board the train throughout the journey.

There is no reserved seating for this event, but you can choose a car: Pink, Orange, Yellow or Blue.

The Pink car will be at the front of the train when leaving Acton, the Blue train will be at the front on the return journey.

Tickets

Adults: £28.50

Concessions: £15

Children (4-17): £15

Children (under 3): Free, must sit on an adult’s lap. No ticket is required.

Tickets can be booked from here.

Be transported to 2 June 1953, which was the last time that Britain crowned a new monarch, and meet a Grenadier Guard preparing for the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II. Before embarking on your trip, you can pick up a souvenir leaflet, make a paper crown, and check out transport collectables and ephemera at London Transport Museum’s Friends stall.

Refreshments are available from local cafes in Acton Town.

Please note that no food or drink can be taken onto the train.