East London could get three new pedestrian and cycling links across the Thames — if a report’s findings into cross-Thames crossings are applied.

Currently, there are 22 pedestrian and/or cycling crossings over the Thames 15km west of North Greenwich, compared to just six 15km to the east. Two stretches – between the cable car and Woolwich Foot Tunnel, and east of the Woolwich ferry – have none. Because of the lack of crossings in East London, the Port of London Authority (PLA) recently commissioned a report to look into improving links across the Thames and has recommended three locations where electric ferries could be provided.

Of the three proposed pedestrian and cycle ferries, one would link the western side of North Greenwich with Canary Wharf, the second would be just to the west of the Thames Barrier, and the third would link Thamesmead with Barking.

All three proposed ferry crossings are located close to major development areas in the capital, where North-South transport connectivity is severely lacking and would support the Mayor of London’s goal for 80% of all trips in the capital to be on foot, cycle or by using public transport by 2041.

Based on 2021 figures, the report estimates that each of the southern piers for the electric ferry routes are within a 15-minute cycle ride for nearly 110,000 people. Due to ongoing housing developments along the Thames between the Docklands and Barking, that figure is expected to increase by a third by 2035.

With a lifespan of 30 years, the investment required for each ferry option – estimated to be between £120 million and £132 million – would be around a third of the cost of a bridge capable of carrying a comparable number of people over the river. They could also be operational in a fraction of the time it would take to build a fixed river crossing.

Robin Mortimer, PLA Chief Executive, said: “The Thames has shaped London’s history for centuries and is key to its net zero future too.

“Based upon the experience of Auckland and Amsterdam, this report shows that the river can help create an affordable, low-carbon way of tackling transport inequity in east London.

“Using electric ferry crossings, the capital can deliver strong, sustainable, connected communities in the fastest-growing parts of the city.

“We hope that the London Mayoral and Assembly candidates will recognise the river’s huge potential to support connectivity, reduce emissions and improve quality of life for Londoners by progressing these concepts.”

Although there is an existing ferry between Canary Wharf and Rotherhithe, the ferry operator, Uber Boat by Thames Clippers, is also consulting on plans to upgrade that link with new electric boats and redesigned piers.

Although never built, there was also a plan to add a bridge to the Thames Barrier.