During the Christmas to New Year interregnum, when many of us will be off work and many tourists will be back at home, it’s a good time to visit those museums and galleries you never quite get around to visiting.
The museums will be slightly quieter, and the art in the galleries will be slightly easier to see. It’s also a particularly good time to visit those smaller museums that it’s easy to overlook.
Based on a simple process of “visit every website and check what they say”, the list below is the museums and galleries open between Saturday 23rd December and Monday 1st January.
Caveat emptor – I am but human, and errors may have crept in, so please always check the museum websites before making a trip.
But otherwise, enjoy your Christmas museum visits
Saturday 23rd December 2023
- Battle of Britain Bunker
- British Museum
- Brooklands Museum
- Bruce Castle Museum
- Charles Dickens Museum
- Churchill War Rooms
- Clink Prison Museum
- Courtauld Gallery
- Cutty Sark
- Design Museum
- Down House
- Dr Who Museum and Shop
- Dulwich Picture Gallery
- Eltham Palace
- Freud Museum
- Guildhall Art Gallery and Roman Amphitheater
- Hampton Court Palace
- Heath Robinson Museum
- HMS Belfast
- Hogarth’s House
- Horniman Museum
- Household Cavalry Museum
- Imperial War Museum
- Kensington Palace
- Kenwood House
- London Transport Museum
- London Canal Museum
- London Mithraeum
- Museum of Brands, Packaging and Advertising
- Museum of London Docklands
- Museum of Richmond
- National Army Museum
- National Gallery
- National Maritime Museum
- National Portrait Gallery
- Natural History Museum
- Old Operating Theatre Museum and Herb Garret
- Old Royal Naval College
- RAF Museum
- Rainham Hall
- Royal Academy of Arts
- Science Museum
- Sherlock Holmes Museum
- Sir John Soane’s Museum
- Somerset House
- The Garden Museum
- Wellcome Collection
- The Museum of the Home
- The Queen’s Gallery
- Tower Bridge
- V&A Museum
- Wallace Collection
- Wellington Arch
- Young V&A
Christmas Eve
- Charles Dickens Museum (special prices apply)
- Clink Prison Museum
- Courtauld Gallery
- London Mithraeum
- London Transport Museum (shop and canteen only, museum closed)
- Sherlock Holmes Museum
- Somerset House
- The Garden Museum
- The Queen’s Gallery
Christmas Day
All closed
Boxing Day
Wednesday 27th December 2023
- Battle of Britain Bunker
- British Museum
- Brooklands Museum
- Charles Dickens Museum
- Churchill War Rooms
- Clink Prison Museum
- Courtauld Gallery
- Cutty Sark
- Design Museum
- Down House
- Dulwich Picture Gallery
- Eltham Palace
- Fashion and Textile Museum
- Freud Museum
- Guildhall Art Gallery and Roman Amphitheater
- Hampton Court Palace
- HMS Belfast
- Hogarth’s House
- Horniman Museum
- Household Cavalry Museum
- Imperial War Museum
- Kensington Palace
- Kenwood House
- Leighton House
- London Transport Museum
- London Canal Museum
- London Mithraeum
- Museum of Brands, Packaging and Advertising
- Museum of London Docklands
- Museum of Richmond
- National Army Museum
- National Gallery
- National Maritime Museum
- National Portrait Gallery
- Natural History Museum
- Old Royal Naval College
- Pitzhanger Manor & Gallery
- RAF Museum
- Royal Academy of Arts
- Science Museum
- Sherlock Holmes Museum
- Sir John Soane’s Museum
- Somerset House
- The Garden Museum
- Sambourne House
- Wellcome Collection
- The Museum of the Home
- Tower Bridge
- V&A Museum
- Wallace Collection
- Wellington Arch
- Whitechapel Gallery
- Young V&A
Thursday 28th December 2023
- Battle of Britain Bunker
- British Museum
- Brooklands Museum
- Charles Dickens Museum
- Churchill War Rooms
- Clink Prison Museum
- Courtauld Gallery
- Cutty Sark
- Design Museum
- Down House
- Dr Who Museum
- Dulwich Picture Gallery
- Eltham Palace
- Fashion and Textile Museum
- Florence Nightingale Museum
- Foundling Museum
- Freud Museum
- Guildhall Art Gallery and Roman Amphitheater
- Hampton Court Palace
- Heath Robinson Museum
- HMS Belfast
- Hogarth’s House
- Horniman Museum
- Household Cavalry Museum
- Imperial War Museum
- Kensington Palace
- Kenwood House
- Leighton House
- London Transport Museum
- London Canal Museum
- London Mithraeum
- Museum of Brands, Packaging and Advertising
- Museum of London Docklands
- Museum of Richmond
- National Army Museum
- National Gallery
- National Maritime Museum
- National Portrait Gallery
- Natural History Museum
- Old Royal Naval College
- Pitzhanger Manor & Gallery
- RAF Museum
- Royal Academy of Arts
- Science Museum
- Sherlock Holmes Museum
- Sir John Soane’s Museum
- Somerset House
- The Garden Museum
- Sambourne House
- Wellcome Collection
- The Museum of the Home
- The Queen’s Gallery
- Tower Bridge
- V&A Museum
- Wallace Collection
- Wellington Arch
- Whitechapel Gallery
- Young V&A
Friday 29th December 2023
- Battle of Britain Bunker
- Bow Street Police Museum
- British Museum
- Brooklands Museum
- Charles Dickens Museum
- Churchill War Rooms
- Clink Prison Museum
- Courtauld Gallery
- Cutty Sark
- Design Museum
- Down House
- Dr Who Museum
- Dulwich Picture Gallery
- Eltham Palace
- Fashion and Textile Museum
- Florence Nightingale Museum
- Foundling Museum
- Freud Museum
- Guildhall Art Gallery and Roman Amphitheater
- Hampton Court Palace
- Heath Robinson Museum
- HMS Belfast
- Hogarth’s House
- Horniman Museum
- Household Cavalry Museum
- Imperial War Museum
- Kensington Palace
- Kenwood House
- Leighton House
- London Transport Museum
- London Canal Museum
- London Mithraeum
- Museum of Brands, Packaging and Advertising
- Museum of London Docklands
- Museum of Richmond
- National Army Museum
- National Gallery
- National Maritime Museum
- National Portrait Gallery
- Natural History Museum
- Old Royal Naval College
- Pitzhanger Manor & Gallery
- RAF Museum
- Royal Academy of Arts
- Science Museum
- Sherlock Holmes Museum
- Sir John Soane’s Museum
- Somerset House
- The Garden Museum
- Sambourne House
- Wellcome Collection
- The Museum of the Home
- The Queen’s Gallery
- Tower Bridge
- V&A Museum
- Wallace Collection
- Wellington Arch
- Whitechapel Gallery
- Young V&A
Saturday 30th December 2023
- Battle of Britain Bunker
- Bow Street Police Museum
- British Museum
- Brooklands Museum
- Charles Dickens Museum
- Churchill War Rooms
- Clink Prison Museum
- Courtauld Gallery
- Cutty Sark
- Design Museum
- Down House
- Dr Who Museum
- Dulwich Picture Gallery
- Eltham Palace
- Fashion and Textile Museum
- Florence Nightingale Museum
- Foundling Museum
- Freud Museum
- Guildhall Art Gallery and Roman Amphitheater
- Hampton Court Palace
- Heath Robinson Museum
- HMS Belfast
- Hogarth’s House
- Horniman Museum
- Household Cavalry Museum
- Imperial War Museum
- Jewel Tower
- Kensington Palace
- Kenwood House
- Leighton House
- London Transport Museum
- London Canal Museum
- London Mithraeum
- London Museum of Water and Steam
- Museum of Brands, Packaging and Advertising
- Museum of London Docklands
- Museum of Richmond
- National Army Museum
- National Gallery
- National Maritime Museum
- National Portrait Gallery
- Natural History Museum
- Old Royal Naval College
- Pitzhanger Manor & Gallery
- RAF Museum
- Royal Academy of Arts
- Science Museum
- Sherlock Holmes Museum
- Sir John Soane’s Museum
- Somerset House
- The Garden Museum
- Sambourne House
- Wellcome Collection
- The Museum of the Home
- The Queen’s Gallery
- Tower Bridge
- V&A Museum
- Wallace Collection
- Wellington Arch
- Whitechapel Gallery
- Young V&A
Sunday 31st December 2023
- Battle of Britain Bunker
- Bow Street Police Museum
- British Museum
- Brooklands Museum
- Charles Dickens Museum
- Churchill War Rooms
- Clink Prison Museum
- Courtauld Gallery
- Cutty Sark
- Design Museum
- Down House
- Dulwich Picture Gallery
- Eltham Palace
- Fashion and Textile Museum
- Foundling Museum
- Freud Museum
- Guildhall Art Gallery and Roman Amphitheater
- Hampton Court Palace
- HMS Belfast
- Hogarth’s House
- Horniman Museum
- Household Cavalry Museum
- Imperial War Museum
- Keats House
- Kensington Palace
- London Transport Museum
- London Canal Museum
- London Mithraeum
- London Museum of Water and Steam
- Museum of London Docklands
- National Army Museum
- National Gallery
- National Maritime Museum
- National Portrait Gallery
- Natural History Museum
- Old Royal Naval College
- Pitzhanger Manor & Gallery
- RAF Museum
- Royal Academy of Arts
- Science Museum
- Sherlock Holmes Museum
- Sir John Soane’s Museum
- Somerset House
- The Garden Museum
- Wellcome Collection
- The Museum of the Home
- The Queen’s Gallery
- Tower Bridge
- V&A Museum
- Wallace Collection
- Whitechapel Gallery
- Young V&A
New Years Day
- British Museum
- Brooklands Museum
- Churchill War Rooms
- Clink Prison Museum
- Courtauld Gallery
- Cutty Sark
- Design Museum
- Down House
- Eltham Palace
- HMS Belfast
- Horniman Museum
- Imperial War Museum
- London Transport Museum
- London Canal Museum
- London Museum of Water and Steam
- Museum of London Docklands
- National Maritime Museum
- National Portrait Gallery
- Natural History Museum
- Old Royal Naval College
- Osterley Park and House
- Pitzhanger Manor & Gallery
- Royal Academy of Arts
- Science Museum
- Sherlock Holmes Museum
- Sir John Soane’s Museum
- Somerset House
- The Garden Museum
- The Queen’s Gallery
- Tower Bridge
- V&A Museum
- Wallace Collection
- Young V&A
