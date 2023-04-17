The theatre on Haymarket that’s been the home to the Phantom of the Opera for the past 36 years is being renamed. Slightly.

Currently known as Her Majesty’s Theatre, from Saturday 6th May 2023, the theatre will be His Majesty’s Theatre.

Just a couple of letters need changing on the front of the building — and a lot of letterheads on the stationary.

The decision to change the name of this theatre is in keeping with a historic precedent which began in the 1700s. The Queen’s Theatre, the first theatre built on this site in 1705 by John Vanbrugh, was named such by permission of Queen Anne. The theatre has since been rebuilt three times and has changed its name in line with each reigning British monarch. It first became The King’s Theatre in 1714 on the accession of George I.

The current building, designed by Charles J. Phipps and built in 1897, was named Her Majesty’s Theatre for Queen Victoria. Upon the ascension of Edward VII, with permission from the King, the name was changed to His Majesty’s Theatre, and at the start of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign, after the same permission was granted, the theatre’s name changed again.

The land the theatre stands on is owned by The Crown Estate, hence the regal permission for the name change.

The latest change will be effective from Saturday 6th May 2023.

His Majesty’s Theatre will continue to be home to Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera, now in its 36th successive year in this theatre in the West End. Tickets to the musical are available from here.