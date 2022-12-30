Published by By Ian Mansfield London Theatre No Comments ↓

The soaring music of this classic production has made it a mainstay of the West End for decades, and tickets are currently available starting from just £27. They’re in the gods, but unlike many theatres, offer unrestricted views of the stage. In fact, the cheaper seats offer better views than some of the seats closer to the stage the next row down.

There’s also a sale on some of the seats much closer to the stage.

  • £69.60 tickets are currently £57.50
  • £81.60 tickets are currently £67.50

The offer prices are available from here if booked before 9th January for performances until 9th February.

Running time is 2hr 30min (inc. interval)

The current Phantom London cast features Killian Donnelly as The Phantom, Lucy St. Louis as Christine Daaé and Matt Blaker as Raoul.

Far beneath the majesty and splendour of the Paris Opera House, the Phantom hides in a shadowy existence. Shamed by his physical appearance and feared by all, the Phantom seeks to control the Paris Opera House and its players. The Phantom finds a new student in the form of Christine, an orphaned chorus girl and trains her to sing the music of the night. When a face from her past appears the Phantom must discover if the love he holds for his beautiful student is so strong that even her heart cannot resist.

The musical is recommended for ages 10 and above. Under 4s will not be admitted. All persons 16 of age or younger must be accompanied by an adult and cannot be seated alone in the auditorium. All patrons, regardless of age, must have their own ticket.

