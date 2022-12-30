A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Ballot papers will be dropping through the letter boxes of Aslef members on London Underground from mid-January. Morning Star

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

A strike has been announced by the TSSA union for its members working on the Elizabeth line, with the walkout due to take place on Thursday 12th January 2023. ianVisits

Mainline / Overground

Rail chaos at London Paddington as overrunning engineering delays post-strike trains Independent

UK rail system described as ‘broken’ as 2022 data reveals extent of disruption The Guardian

The opening date of the delayed Beam Park station in East London could be further pushed back, even if it is given permission to open, it was revealed recently. ianVisits

DLR

Cleaners on the Dockland Light Railways (DLR) are among 1,000 workers to launch their first national strike in disputes over issues including pay. CityAM

Miscellaneous

A woman was reportedly harassed on the London Underground by two men, one of whom is believed to have made sexual advances. Antisemitism

London’s longest linear nature reserve can be found running along a stretch of disused railway line that’s now a long pleasant walk between two stations. ianVisits

Andy Burnham calls for London-style public transport for Manchester Standard

Man who moved near train tracks complains to train companies about train noises Metro

And finally: Christmas tree goes on 450-mile train ride home after family spot it on Scots farm Daily Record

The image above is from December 2016: Turkey Street – the railway station named after Christmas Lunch