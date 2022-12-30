Published by By Ian Mansfield Transport News 3 Comments ↓

A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Ballot papers will be dropping through the letter boxes of Aslef members on London Underground from mid-January. Morning Star

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

A strike has been announced by the TSSA union for its members working on the Elizabeth line, with the walkout due to take place on Thursday 12th January 2023. ianVisits

Mainline / Overground

Rail chaos at London Paddington as overrunning engineering delays post-strike trains Independent

UK rail system described as ‘broken’ as 2022 data reveals extent of disruption The Guardian

The opening date of the delayed Beam Park station in East London could be further pushed back, even if it is given permission to open, it was revealed recently. ianVisits

DLR

Cleaners on the Dockland Light Railways (DLR) are among 1,000 workers to launch their first national strike in disputes over issues including pay. CityAM

Miscellaneous

A woman was reportedly harassed on the London Underground by two men, one of whom is believed to have made sexual advances. Antisemitism

London’s longest linear nature reserve can be found running along a stretch of disused railway line that’s now a long pleasant walk between two stations. ianVisits

Andy Burnham calls for London-style public transport for Manchester Standard

Man who moved near train tracks complains to train companies about train noises Metro

And finally: Christmas tree goes on 450-mile train ride home after family spot it on Scots farm Daily Record

The image above is from December 2016: Turkey Street – the railway station named after Christmas Lunch

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

3 comments
  1. NG says:
    30 December 2022 at 8:18 am

    “Andy Burnham calls for London-style public transport for Manchester ” – what, with government funding cuts & open political interference?
    /snark

    Reply
    • Julian says:
      30 December 2022 at 9:58 am

      “Open political interference” at least means someone cares. Where I live the operators are free to charge high fares for poor services, and withdraw routes without replacement leaving people isolated.

  2. Ilmu Forensik says:
    30 December 2022 at 9:09 am

    thank you for making this summary

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> Transport News