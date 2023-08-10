A petition has been started calling for a disused railway linking Finsbury Park to Alexandra Palace which is now a nature walk to be reopened as a railway.
The railway line opened in 1867 as part of the Edgware, Highgate and London Railway, which built the railway from Edgware to Finsbury Park, linking up with the existing Great Northern Railway (GNR) into King’s Cross.
A branch line from Highgate station to Alexandra Palace opened in May 1873 to capitalise on the expected popularity of the pleasure park. However, the Palace burnt down just two weeks after it opened. Although rebuilt and reopened two years later, it never really lived up to commercial expectations and the railway likewise never carried the number of passengers they had expected.
The expansion of the tram network and later the motor car didn’t help the railway, and the line eventually closed to passengers in July 1954, and freight ceased in 1964.
It opened as the Parkland Walk, a nature reserve and footpath in 1984.
Now a petition is calling for the railway to be reopened.
The difficulty with the petition is that while it would undeniably improve rail transport in the area, there’s no explanation in the petition as to whether it’s cost-effective to provide. Nothing there about even the most basic consideration about where the funding would come from at a time when any railway project tends to need a lot of third-party contributions, nor the running costs or the expected level of passenger traffic to be expected.
But the main question though is whether the railway is even needed.
Transport for London (TfL) has a nifty PTAL map that plots access to public transport in London, from worst to best, and in general, most of the route of the old railway is around the middle zone in terms of quality of access to public transport.
Not perfect, but the area is modestly densely populated and already well served by buses. The patches of poor transport tends to be where the numerous woods and parks are, so you wouldn’t expect a bus route through the middle of those anyway.
To spend a small fortune rebuilding the railway when the benefits in terms of improving public transport access would be fairly modest and very localised into a small area would be a hard ask at the best of times.
To try to do so today would be exceptionally difficult to justify.
The petition is here.
The local Friends of the Parkland Walk are, unsurprisingly, unimpressed with the idea of putting a railway through their nature reserve.
Hard agree I’m afraid– probably the most cost effective solution would be to switch to electric bus for W7 and make the whole route double yellow parking the entire length. If there were any money this could be better spent on a tram if they wanted hard infrastructure but as Edinburgh demonstrates trams are complicated in their own way.
Actually, I walked along some of the nature reserve the other day and it really is an oasis of tranquility in a busy part of London. However, I think any money spent on railways anywhere is a nail in the coffin of cars and lorries.
Had Beeching not been so short-sighted in the 60s maybe we would never have needed that monstrosity called the M25.
Ditto, the failed extension of Northern Line past Edgware might have stopped the current brouhaha about redeveloping the town centre and filling it with lots of poor quality housing. We need to spread out a bit and that extension to Bushey Heath might have achieved that.
On top of the other arguments against this, wouldn’t it just limit the capacity on the other lines north of Finsbury Park?
I think the idea would be to add it to the Great Northern routes out of Moorgate. It would be a new destination added Palmers Green and New Southgate branches.
There’s no that many trains and you could just use “stepping back” at Moorgate to deal with the two-platforms issue there.
Hello.
We need more railways around this area . Railways don’t make money but make journies easier
In doing this also look at reopening the line between Edgware and Mill Hill .
Then from Mill Hill East
Join up to the Northern Line
Current journey time edgware to Finchley Central by car 1/2 an hour
By tube 3/4 an hour
By fast rail link 15 minutes
GN Thameslink have added an Alexander Palace stop to many of their services, due to the Palace, a rigorous hike from the station.
A nice idea. One that I can’t see happening in my lifetime.
These days most transport projects are dependent on funding from private sources, typically in the form of new build housing/commercial/retail hybrid development.
Two issues with that for this old line. 1) There is very little land around the route appropriate for development 2) It happens to run through some of the more wealthy areas of North London, I can’t see residents being supportive of the standard 10-20 story blocks that usually sit alongside modern transport projects.
I would welcome investment in paving the route properly as a high-quality cycle route with accessible access, but a train? I think that died in 1964.
Fascinated to see if a business case will actually materialise.
I seriously doubt this would be cost effective and should be dropped like a hot brick.