A petition has been started calling for a disused railway linking Finsbury Park to Alexandra Palace which is now a nature walk to be reopened as a railway.

The railway line opened in 1867 as part of the Edgware, Highgate and London Railway, which built the railway from Edgware to Finsbury Park, linking up with the existing Great Northern Railway (GNR) into King’s Cross.

A branch line from Highgate station to Alexandra Palace opened in May 1873 to capitalise on the expected popularity of the pleasure park. However, the Palace burnt down just two weeks after it opened. Although rebuilt and reopened two years later, it never really lived up to commercial expectations and the railway likewise never carried the number of passengers they had expected.

The expansion of the tram network and later the motor car didn’t help the railway, and the line eventually closed to passengers in July 1954, and freight ceased in 1964.

It opened as the Parkland Walk, a nature reserve and footpath in 1984.

Now a petition is calling for the railway to be reopened.

The difficulty with the petition is that while it would undeniably improve rail transport in the area, there’s no explanation in the petition as to whether it’s cost-effective to provide. Nothing there about even the most basic consideration about where the funding would come from at a time when any railway project tends to need a lot of third-party contributions, nor the running costs or the expected level of passenger traffic to be expected.

But the main question though is whether the railway is even needed.

Transport for London (TfL) has a nifty PTAL map that plots access to public transport in London, from worst to best, and in general, most of the route of the old railway is around the middle zone in terms of quality of access to public transport.

Not perfect, but the area is modestly densely populated and already well served by buses. The patches of poor transport tends to be where the numerous woods and parks are, so you wouldn’t expect a bus route through the middle of those anyway.

To spend a small fortune rebuilding the railway when the benefits in terms of improving public transport access would be fairly modest and very localised into a small area would be a hard ask at the best of times.

To try to do so today would be exceptionally difficult to justify.

The petition is here.

The local Friends of the Parkland Walk are, unsurprisingly, unimpressed with the idea of putting a railway through their nature reserve.