This is rather fun, you can now buy matchboxes decorated with modernist architecture on the boxes.

(c) Blue Crow Media

The collection, featuring illustrations by Paul Catherall, begins with London’s Trellick Tower and Barbican Estate, with more architectural masterpieces illustrated by Catherall to follow soon.

As matchboxes go, they’re hardly the cheapest way of lighting a birthday candle, but as gifts for a modernist architectural fan — they’re bound to raise a smile at the very least.

You can buy the matchboxes from Blue Crow Media.

Maybe one for a forthcoming birthday or a preemptive order to go into storage until Christmas.

