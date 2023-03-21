It’s now possible to climb to the top of the Elizabeth Tower and stand in ear-banging distance of Big Ben as it bongs the hours.

Following its restoration, these are preview tours, and will lead you up a narrow 334-step spiral stairwell to the Belfry where Big Ben, the Great Bell, hangs. Along the route, your guide will reveal details of the most extensive and complex conservation project in Big Ben’s 160 years.

On this preview tour you will see the inner workings of the clock mechanism, walk behind the dials, each spanning 6.9m in diameter – and best of all… stand next to the world-famous Big Ben as it strikes the hour.

Having been up there before, I can say that although Big Ben is loud, as you’d expect, it’s the quarter bells that make you jump in fright, and the heavy tolling of Big Ben is deeper and not as scary, but much more powerful and moving to stand close to.

This limited tour in English is offered at a reduced rate of £10 and is a rare opportunity to see inside the Tower while the UK Parliament put the finishing touches on the exhibition elements ahead of the official reopening this summer.

Tickets for the preview tours need to be booked in advance from here (ALREADY SOLD OUT – SORRY!) and they will take place on selected dates in April, May and June.

Visitors must be aged 11 and over and be comfortable climbing 300+ steps and experiencing high noise levels from the clock mechanism and bells – ear defenders will be provided. The total tour duration is 90 minutes and toilet facilities are available at the beginning and end of the tour only. Due to the constraints of the Tower, accessible tours including step-free access are not currently available as part of these preview tours.

You are also welcome to explore the medieval Westminster Hall after your visit to the Elizabeth Tower.

It used to be possible to arrange a tour of the Clock Tower as it was called back then, but only by writing to your MP, and while the tours were free, the thought of writing to an MP can be daunting for many people, so offering them at a modest charge via a website is going to open up the tours to vastly more people.