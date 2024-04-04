If you go to Canary Wharf at the moment, you’ll be able to see lots of guide dog sculptures dotted around the estate, the latest in the variant of “artists paint objects for charity” genre.

Sixteen of the sculptures have been located in Canary Wharf itself, and nine are located around the wider Tower Hamlets borough, with an art trail to find them. In addition to being step-free and offering different options for maps, there will be an option to access the trail through the NaviLens App and NaviLens Codes, which are technologies that enable people with sight loss to visit the trail independently.

A different artist has painted each of the 25 dogs, and five of the sculptures will feature artwork by artists with sight loss, including Angela Charles, Alex Devlin, Kevin Gavaghan, Sian Healey and Clarke Reynolds.

The display of plastic dogs, Paws on the Wharf, is taking place in Canary Wharf until 17th May 2024.

They will then be sold to raise money for the Guide Dogs charity.