Part of Liverpool Street next to the railway station could be renamed after Sir Nicholas Winton, the man who brought so many Jewish refugees to the UK, often arriving at Liverpool Street station.

The section of Liverpool Street planned to be renamed

The application is to rename the proposed area Sir Nicholas Winton Square in honour of the late Sir Nicholas Winton and the significant role he played in the Kindertransport in the late 1930s. The Kindertransport ultimately saved 669 children, most of them Jewish, from Czechoslovakia.

Liverpool Street station was the main place of arrival and the meeting point for the children, their sponsors and eventual foster families. There are two existing Kindertransport memorials at Liverpool Street station, one inside the station and one by the main entrance.

The City of London has now proposed renaming the recently pedestrianised part of Liverpool Street next to the railway station to commemorate Sir Nicholas Winton’s work.

According to a consultation about the change, the City Corporation has engaged with the Sir Nicholas Winton Memorial Trust, who have expressed their enthusiastic support for the initiative, which will serve as a lasting tribute to Sir Nicholas Winton and serve as an educational landmark.

The formal consultation process is currently open and closes on 25th April 2024.

Tagged with:
2 comments
  1. mikeH says:
    4 April 2024 at 3:58 pm

    Please can it be just Winton Square, more than two words is far too long for any street name.

    Reply

