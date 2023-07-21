Oxford Street could soon look less like a row of garish American Candy stores and more eclectic, with a scheme to offer free shops to small and independent businesses.

Called “Meanwhile On: Oxford Street”, it’s not just for retailers, as they are looking for anyone who could make use of a high street location – such as to show off their products, exhibitions, or even craft workshops.

The campaign is aimed at businesses looking to launch their first store or physical space, and the chosen firms will be given a prime store location for an initial six-month period. These opportunities will be 100% rent-free for brands, with a minimum reduction of business rates of 70%. Stores will either be available for single occupancy or as a themed concept store shared between multiple brands.

Additionally, the new occupants will benefit from store design, mentoring, management and marketing support from independent retail consultants, Someday Studios, and Westminster City Council.

It’s expected to support around 35 brands over three years, with the first store opening autumn 2023.

The council and New West End Company, which are collaborating on the scheme say that it will fill empty spaces “previously taken up by low quality occupiers such as American candy stores”.

Small businesses that want to, can apply here.

New opportunities for brands will also continue to roll out over the coming months and years, as units become available.