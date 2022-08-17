An important date for your diaries, as the annual festival of letting people inside normally private buildings, will open for ticket bookings next week.
Previously everything was crammed into one weekend, but this year, Open House London lasts a fortnight, giving people more chances to visit places that might be open for more than just a couple of days. Around 700 buildings opening up, many for the first time since the pandemic closed so much of the city to everyone.
The 2022 Open House Festival will run from Thursday 8th September to Wednesday 21st September 2022.
The full programme goes live on the Open House website on Wednesday 24th August 2022 – followed by a mad scramble to find all the venues that need booking and grab tickets to the best ones.
This is also Open House London’s 30th anniversary, having started in 1992, originally a series of bus tours, but in 1994 as the Open House Day that we’ve come to love — the chance to walk around the city going inside lots of buildings we’d rarely get the chance to see inside.
Having gone through the preview guide — which lists around 400 of the expected 700 venues to be open, these look like some of the best to my mind to keep an eye out for.
North London
- Isokon Building
- Lincoln’s Inn
- Page High Estate
- Shaftesbury Theatre
- St Pancras station clock tower
- The RSAF Factory Clock
- Trevithick House
East London
- Apothecaries’ Hall
- Balfron Tower
- Bank of England
- City Hall
- Cody Dock
- Coopers’ Hall
- East Ham old town hall
- Founders’ Hall
- Leathersellers’ Hall
- New Museum of London
- One Canada Square
- Painters’ Hall
- Rio Cinema
- Salters’ Hall
- Shoreditch Town Hall
- Stationers’ Hall
Southeast London
- Caroline Gardens Chapel
- Crystal Palace Bowl
- Dawson’s Heights
- Devonport Mausoleum
- Energy Hub
- Kaymet Factory
- Southwark Integrated Waste Facility
- Vanbrugh Park Estate
- Woolwich Town Hall
Southwest London
- Anderson bomb shelter
- Cressingham Gardens
- Dorchester House
- International Maritime Organisation
- Lambeth Palace Library
- Lambeth Town Hall
- Osborne Water Tower
- Wandsworth Prison Museum
West London
- Argentine Ambassador’s Residence
- BBC Broadcasting House
- Burlington House
- Caledonian Club
- Canada House
- Ealing Town Hall
- Embassy of the Republic of Poland
- Lancaster House
- National Liberal Club
- Preedy Glass
- Room by Antony Gormley
- Tin Tabernacle
In a typical year, London Open House attracts 250,000 visitors. Will you be one of them this year?
Leave a Reply