An important date for your diaries, as the annual festival of letting people inside normally private buildings, will open for ticket bookings next week.

Previously everything was crammed into one weekend, but this year, Open House London lasts a fortnight, giving people more chances to visit places that might be open for more than just a couple of days. Around 700 buildings opening up, many for the first time since the pandemic closed so much of the city to everyone.

The 2022 Open House Festival will run from Thursday 8th September to Wednesday 21st September 2022.

The full programme goes live on the Open House website on Wednesday 24th August 2022 – followed by a mad scramble to find all the venues that need booking and grab tickets to the best ones.

This is also Open House London’s 30th anniversary, having started in 1992, originally a series of bus tours, but in 1994 as the Open House Day that we’ve come to love — the chance to walk around the city going inside lots of buildings we’d rarely get the chance to see inside.

Having gone through the preview guide — which lists around 400 of the expected 700 venues to be open, these look like some of the best to my mind to keep an eye out for.

North London



Isokon Building

Lincoln’s Inn

Page High Estate

Shaftesbury Theatre

St Pancras station clock tower

The RSAF Factory Clock

Trevithick House

East London

Apothecaries’ Hall

Balfron Tower

Bank of England

City Hall

Cody Dock

Coopers’ Hall

East Ham old town hall

Founders’ Hall

Leathersellers’ Hall

New Museum of London

One Canada Square

Painters’ Hall

Rio Cinema

Salters’ Hall

Shoreditch Town Hall

Stationers’ Hall

Southeast London

Caroline Gardens Chapel

Crystal Palace Bowl

Dawson’s Heights

Devonport Mausoleum

Energy Hub

Kaymet Factory

Southwark Integrated Waste Facility

Vanbrugh Park Estate

Woolwich Town Hall

Southwest London

Anderson bomb shelter

Cressingham Gardens

Dorchester House

International Maritime Organisation

Lambeth Palace Library

Lambeth Town Hall

Osborne Water Tower

Wandsworth Prison Museum

West London

Argentine Ambassador’s Residence

BBC Broadcasting House

Burlington House

Caledonian Club

Canada House

Ealing Town Hall

Embassy of the Republic of Poland

Lancaster House

National Liberal Club

Preedy Glass

Room by Antony Gormley

Tin Tabernacle

In a typical year, London Open House attracts 250,000 visitors. Will you be one of them this year?