The famous BBC comedy, Only Fools and Horses has made a transition to the stage at the Theatre Royal Haymarket, and there’s currently an offer on tickets to see it.

The show’s creator and sole writer John Sullivan died in 2011 but his son Jim Sullivan has written the upcoming musical with comedian Paul Whitehouse.

Running for a decade from 1981-1991 and Christmas specials through 2003, Only Fools and Horses was voted Britain’s most popular sitcom in a 2003 BBC poll. An episode of Only Fools and Horses still holds the record for the most-watched episode of a British sitcom of all time with a viewership of over 24 million.

The show features Del Boy and Rodney though the original actors, Nicholas Lyndhurst and David Jason, will not be reprising their roles.

You can save up to 30% on the cost of tickets for Mon to Thur evening performances until 11th November 2022.

  • £31 seats are now £20
  • £43 seats are now £25
  • £58 seats are now £35

Tickets need to be booked from here to qualify for the discounted rates.

