After a gap of a couple of years due to that damned thing, the New Year’s eve fireworks in central London are back again.

The fireworks have taken place during the pandemic, but for broadcast on telly, but this year, 100,000 tickets will be issued to the public to gather along the Embankment and watch them from the London Eye again.

(c) Mayor of London / GLA

Tickets will need to be bought in advance and cost £15 – with the money used to pay for the costs associated with the ticketing scheme. There are two ticket releases ahead of the event, and the first tickets go on sale at noon on Friday 21 October from here.

You will be able to buy up to four tickets. For bigger families and groups, another adult in the family/group can buy extra tickets, and you will need to travel to the event as a group. The name of the person who booked is printed on all their tickets and they may be asked to show photo ID to enter the event.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “I’m delighted that our fireworks are back and Londoners and visitors to our capital will again be able to join together on the banks of the Thames to welcome in the new year. The celebrations are one of the biggest nights of the year for our capital’s hospitality industry and an unforgettable moment when the eyes of the world turn to our city. This year will be the best ever! To watch the fireworks in person you have to buy a ticket in advance, so I urge anyone wanting to attend to book their ticket as early as possible.”

Any unsold tickets including returns will go on sale at the beginning of December.

There will be six ticketed viewing areas – Blue, Red, Pink, Green and White, plus an Accessible Viewing Area (Orange). If you’re coming with friends, make sure you buy tickets for the same viewing area, as you won’t be able to move between areas on the night.

BLUE AREA tickets cover the stretch of Victoria Embankment from Westminster Bridge to Embankment Underground station. This can only be accessed from the north side of the River Thames. This is a head on view directly opposite the  London Eye.

RED AREA tickets cover the stretch of Victoria Embankment from Embankment Tube to Temple Avenue. This can only be accessed from the north side of the River Thames. This a side view further down river from the  Eye.

PINK AREA tickets provide access to Waterloo Bridge only. You can get to the bridge via both north and south entrances. Please note, you cannot cross this bridge to enter other ticketed areas. This is a partial side view of the  London Eye.

GREEN AREA tickets cover the area behind the  London Eye. This can only be reached via the south side of the river. This is an up-close view directly behind the eye.

WHITE AREA tickets provide access to Westminster Bridge only. This can only be reached via the south side of the river. Please note, there is no access to this area from Westminster Underground station. This is a partial side view close to the  London Eye.

ORANGE (ACCESSIBLE VIEWING) AREA tickets cover Albert Embankment, riverside of St. Thomas’ Hospital, with access from the south side of the river only. This is a side view of the  London Eye.

