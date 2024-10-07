One-day Netflix pop-up sale offers rare props and fashion for charity

This weekend, a one-day charity pop-up store in Bethnal Green will hold a huge sale of Netflix clothes, props, and memorabilia.

The pop-up, As Seen on Netflix, sees Netflix partnering with mental health charity Mind, and will feature items that will excite superfans of Netflix’s most popular titles.

There’s hoodies from Top Boy, signed scripts, props from One Day, and the Levi’s worn by Vincent (Benedict Cumberbatch) in ERIC. Amid the wide variety of items, fashion-first fans might be lucky enough to find some hidden gems like a Balenciaga top from The Gentlemen, a Corteiz mask from The Kitchen, Studio Nicholson boots from Black Mirror, or Margiela jeans from Bodkin.

To celebrate the latest release of Heartstopper, which launches its third season on Netflix this week, the store will also have items from the TV series and a replica of Charlie’s (Joe Locke) bedroom.

In-store items will be set across various prices, with some items on sale for as little as £1.

In total, some 3,500 items will be offered for sale.

The store, at 133 Bethnal Green Road, opens to the public for one day on 12th October from 10am to 7pm. It’s a short walk from Shoreditch High Street station on the London Overground.

For those who can’t make it to the stores, a collection of extra special pieces will be made available for fans to bid on via an online auction run by Mind, including:

Original Lady Whistledown Papers and Penelope Featherington’s (Nicola Coughlan) headpiece from Shondaland’s Bridgerton

Dushane’s (Ashley Walters) denim jacket and Sully’s (Kane Robinson) Y3 Tracksuit worn in his final scene in Top Boy

Margaret Thatcher’s (Gillian Anderson) suit from The Crown

Nick’s (Kit Connor) Carhartt jacket from the snowball scene in Heartstopper

Susie Glass’ (Kaya Scodelario) Marni suit worn in The Gentlemen

Emma Morley’s (Ambika Mod) typewriter from One Day

Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Eric’s (Ncuti Gatwa) bikes, and one of Jean Milburn’s (Gillian Anderson) wooden penises from Sex Education

The Rolls Royce t-shirt from Beckham signed by Victoria Beckham and a Real Madrid shirt signed by David Beckham

The original clay model of Molly from Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Joan’s (Annie Murphy) wig from Black Mirror episode ‘Joan is Awful’

Versace pants signed by Robbie Williams

Original set drawings from The Witcher

A Casio watch from KAOS signed by Jeff Goldblum

The ‘Tucker’s’ bar sign from Black Mirror episode ‘San Junipero’, signed by writer and creator Charlie Brooker.

The auction will run on Mind’s eBay page from 11am on 11th October 2024 to 11am on 21st October 2024 and will be hosted on their eBay Channel. Mind will also be running a free prize draw for the chance to win one of three signed posters of Zeus from KAOS (Jeff Golblum).

All of the proceeds from As Seen on Netflix will be collected directly by Mind, and support the charity’s work across England and Wales.