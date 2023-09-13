If you go to Canary Wharf next week, you’ll be able to visit a New York subway station – or at least, a replica of part of one. It’s PR stunt, of course, to promote some new Manhattan style loft apartments.

As part of the four-day event, New York’s famous yellow cabs will open the event on Water Street, while American hot dog or NYC-style pizza will be served from an authentic yellow school bus.

Although an early CGI image suggests it’ll be mainly a small bit of a train and a station platform, undeniably, there will be a bit of a New York subway created in Wood Wharf, which I am sure will appeal to tube geeks looking to see how it’s done on the other side of the pond.

The “activation” will run from Wednesday 20th to Saturday 23rd September 2023 and will be free to visit. There will be various events throughout the day, but the installations should be open all day.

You’ll be able to find it in Wood Wharf, which is the development to the southeastern corner of Canary Wharf – roughly directly to the east of the Jubilee line station.