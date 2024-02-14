A new tunnel could be dug under the Thames to the east of London to carry electrons for the National Grid’s electricity network.

There’s already an electricity cable tunnel under the Thames between Gravesend and Tilbury, but it is more than 50 years old and is coming to the end of its useful life, and the National Grid says that upgrading the cables inside the tunnel isn’t feasible anymore. The proposed new tunnel, large enough for a Central line train to pass through, will replace it and is expected to last at least 120 years.

Typical electricity tunnel (c) National Grid

Construction will be done by a conventional tunnel boring machine (TBM), which will launch from a 41-metre deep shaft dug on the Thurrock side of the river and drive towards the Gravesend shaft. It’s expected that the tunnel boring phase will last around eight months, and although agreements aren’t signed yet, the National Grid expects that the soil dug out of the ground would be removed by barges to a local wildlife sites to help with creating wetland sites for birds.

Two new ‘headhouses’ will also be built at either end of the tunnel at Gravesend and Tilbury. These headhouse buildings needed to connect the tunnel and act as access points for National Grid workers. The headhouses also act as ventilation shafts, as the electricity cables generate heat, so air is pumped from Thurrock through the tunnel to Gravesend to cool it down again.

New tunnel map (c) National Grid

Lee Driscoll, Lead Project Manager, commented: “The Grain to Tilbury project is essential to upgrade the energy network in Kent and Essex to ensure that we can continue to carry more clean energy to homes and businesses, and help the country reach net zero by 2050.

“We are pleased to have now submitted our planning applications and look forward to delivering this important upgrade following their approval.”

The existing tunnel will be decommissioned, but at the moment, they’re not saying how it will be managed afterwards other than through periodic maintenance visits. No, it can’t opened to the public.

More information about the plans can be found on the project website.

Assuming the planning permission is granted by both councils on either side of the river, then work will start later this year, with shafts dug down in 2025-26 and the tunnel boring machine launched in spring 2026.

3 comments
  1. David Walters says:
    14 February 2024 at 2:42 pm

    Make it a foot tunnel too and it could be a solution to the ferry problem.

    https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-kent-68207975

    Reply
    • ianVisits says:
      14 February 2024 at 3:20 pm

      And just how much larger, aka, expensive, would it need to be to accomodate pedestrians safely next to high power cables, and also add all the infrastructure for access and exits at either end?

    • ChrisC says:
      14 February 2024 at 3:26 pm

      How wide is the river there / how long is the old tunnel?

      Just because there is a tunnel available does not mean it can be used for pedestrians and there is a safe limit as to how long a pedestrian tunnel can be

      Plus what about the costs of installing safe for the public stairs and access and for the emergency services?

