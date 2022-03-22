Published by By Ian Mansfield Architecture No Comments ↓

A new riverside office block is being planned to replace, what I suspect many passers-by would have assumed is a block of flats, but is actually a 1980s office block.

The development, Red Lion Court would see the existing building replaced with a conventionally modern cubed office with glass walls and roof terraces, and brick finish on the outside.

Existing site (c) Landsec / BIG

Proposed development next to the already approved former-FT building (c) Landsec / BIG

To win over the planners, they say they will widen the riverside path in front of the new office, create a new pocket park to the rear of the new development, and open up the closed path between the office block and the former FT building it sits next to.

The currently blank frontage of the building facing the river would also be opened up as a retail (aka, cafe/restaurant) space.

Part of the argument for demolition is that they expect to achieve a ‘whole life’ carbon impact that is the same – or lower – than would be the case in a comprehensive refurbishment of the building

There’s a consultation about the plans here.

The developer is Landsec, and the design has come from the architects, BIG.

Related Posts:

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

Home >> News >> Architecture