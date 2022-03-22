A new riverside office block is being planned to replace, what I suspect many passers-by would have assumed is a block of flats, but is actually a 1980s office block.

The development, Red Lion Court would see the existing building replaced with a conventionally modern cubed office with glass walls and roof terraces, and brick finish on the outside.

To win over the planners, they say they will widen the riverside path in front of the new office, create a new pocket park to the rear of the new development, and open up the closed path between the office block and the former FT building it sits next to.

The currently blank frontage of the building facing the river would also be opened up as a retail (aka, cafe/restaurant) space.

Part of the argument for demolition is that they expect to achieve a ‘whole life’ carbon impact that is the same – or lower – than would be the case in a comprehensive refurbishment of the building

There’s a consultation about the plans here.

The developer is Landsec, and the design has come from the architects, BIG.