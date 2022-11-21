A large number of train companies will have no trains at all due to a national rail strike this Saturday (26th Nov) as Aslef members go on strike.

A special railway timetable for 26th November has been published, but passengers are advised to follow the latest travel advice, check before they travel and allow extra time for their journey. Other train companies not involved in the strike will be running trains, but these are expected to be busy.

A walkout by train drivers will affect the following train operators:

Avanti West Coast

Chiltern Railways

CrossCountry

East Midlands Railway

Great Western Railway (GWR)

Greater Anglia

London North Eastern Railway

Northern Trains

Southeastern

Transpennine Express

West Midlands Trains

Staff on the London Overground were due to go on strike as well, but Overground drivers have called off their participation following negotiations.

Mick Whelan, General Secretary, said: “This offer from London Overground means we have now successfully negotiated or been offered a pay deal by every operating company except those under contract with the Department for Transport.”

Although the strike will take place on Saturday, it will also affect services on Sunday morning.

Timetable changes by train company…

Avanti West Coast

No trains at all across the entire network

The RMT union has also announced strike action on Avanti West Coast on 11th and 12th December.

Chiltern Railways

No trains at all across the entire network

In addition from Saturday 19th through to early on Tuesday 22nd November, some trains will not run between Oxford Parkway and Oxford due to RMT signallers taking industrial action, affecting services in the Oxford area.

CrossCountry

No trains at all across the entire network

East Midlands Railway

No trains at all across the entire network

Great Western Railway (GWR)

An extremely limited service will operate on the following routes.

London Paddington and Bristol Temple Meads (these trains will not stop at Bath Spa)

Reading and Oxford

Reading and Basingstoke

Services will start at 7:30am and all journeys must be completed before 9:30pm.

Greater Anglia

First trains will start later than usual and last trains will finish earlier than usual.

There will be one train per hour on routes between London Liverpool Street and Colchester, Norwich and Southend Victoria and on the Stansted Express service.

There will no trains at all on any other routes including the Cambridge to London Liverpool Street mainline, or rail replacement buses for them.

London North Eastern Railway (LNER)

Very limited service with one train approximately every two hours between London King’s Cross and Edinburgh and one train each way between London King’s Cross and Leeds.

There will be no LNER trains beyond Edinburgh towards Inverness or Aberdeen, in either direction.

Due to unrelated planned engineering work between Peterborough and Doncaster, some journeys will be extended by 75 to 90 minutes.

Northern Trains

No trains at all across the entire network

Southeastern

No trains at all across the entire network

Transpennine Express

Very limited service – check their website for timetables closer to the date.

West Midlands Railway

No trains at all across the entire network

Daniel Mann, Director of Industry Operations at the Rail Delivery Group, said: “ Passengers with advance, off-peak or anytime tickets affected by the strike can use their ticket either on the day before the date on the ticket, or up to and including Tuesday 29 November. Passengers can also change their tickets to travel on an alternate date or get a refund if their train is cancelled or rescheduled.”