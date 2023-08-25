On Saturday 2nd September, hundreds of cinemas across the UK are coming together to celebrate National Cinema Day, offering cheap entry to see many of the films being screened at the moment.

Participating cinemas are offering all tickets to most shows with a set charge of £3 — some screenings will charge a small premium for major films or have online booking fees. Many cinemas are showing a mix of recently-released films, as well as bringing back much-loved classics, many of which may not have been shown on the big screen in many years.

Some venues will accept bookings, but a reasonable scan down the list suggests most are pay on the day, or they won’t accept bookings until next week.

To search for a local cinema near you, go here.

The London cinemas participating

Arthouse Crouch End

Barbican Centre

Cineworld Cinema – Hounslow

Cineworld Cinema – The O2 Greenwich

Cineworld Cinema – Wandsworth

Cineworld Cinema – West India Quay

Cineworld Cinema – Wood Green

Cineworld Leicester Square

Cineworld London – Watford

Curzon Aldgate

Curzon Bloomsbury

Curzon Camden

Curzon Hoxton

Curzon Mayfair

Curzon Sea Containers

Curzon Soho

Curzon Victoria

Ealing Project

Electric Cinema White City

Genesis Cinema Whitechapel

ICA Cinema The Mall

Odeon Camden Town

Odeon Covent Garden

Odeon Greenwich

Odeon Luxe Acton

Odeon Luxe Haymarket

Odeon Luxe Holloway

Odeon Luxe Islington

Odeon Luxe Leicester Square

Odeon Luxe West End

Odeon Putney

Odeon South Woodford

Odeon Streatham

Odeon Surrey Quays

Odeon Swiss Cottage

Odeon Tottenham Court

Peckhamplex Peckham

Phoenix Cinema – Finchley

Picturehouse – Bromley

Picturehouse – Clapham

Picturehouse – Crouch End

Picturehouse – East Dulwich

Picturehouse – Finsbury Park

Picturehouse – Fulham Road

Picturehouse – Greenwich

Picturehouse – Hackney

Picturehouse – Piccadilly Circus

Picturehouse – Stratford

Picturehouse – The Gate

Picturehouse – Brixton

Picturehouse – West Norwood

Regent Street Cinema

Rich Mix Cinema Bethnal Green

Rio Cinema Dalston

Riverside Studios Cinema Hammersmith

The Castle Cinema Hackney

The Chiswick Cinema

The Cinema in The Arches Battersea

The Cinema in the Power Station Battersea

Vue – Finchley Road

Vue – Fulham Broadway

Vue – Islington

Vue – North Finchley

Vue – Piccadilly

Vue – Shepherds Bush

Vue – West End

Vue – Westfield

Vue – Westfield Stratford City

Vue – Wood Green