On Saturday 2nd September, hundreds of cinemas across the UK are coming together to celebrate National Cinema Day, offering cheap entry to see many of the films being screened at the moment.
Participating cinemas are offering all tickets to most shows with a set charge of £3 — some screenings will charge a small premium for major films or have online booking fees. Many cinemas are showing a mix of recently-released films, as well as bringing back much-loved classics, many of which may not have been shown on the big screen in many years.
Some venues will accept bookings, but a reasonable scan down the list suggests most are pay on the day, or they won’t accept bookings until next week.
To search for a local cinema near you, go here.
The London cinemas participating
Cineworld Cinema – The O2 Greenwich
Cineworld Cinema – West India Quay
Picturehouse – Piccadilly Circus
Riverside Studios Cinema Hammersmith
The Cinema in The Arches Battersea
The Cinema in the Power Station Battersea
Vue – Westfield Stratford City
