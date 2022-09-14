Several mainline train companies that serve London have announced extra trains and overnight services to support the crowds heading to London for the Lying-in-State and the Queen’s funeral.

All the train companies are advising that with large crowds expected, trains and train stations will be exceptionally busy this week, and on the day of the funeral. They’re saying that it will not be possible to view both the funeral in London and travel to Windsor, where Her Majesty the Queen will be laid to rest. People should plan to view one or the other and allow plenty of time to travel to either location.

The main change is that some train companies will be trying to run extra trains during the day, and a couple have added extra overnight trains as well.

On the day of the funeral, off-peak restrictions will not apply and Off-Peak tickets can be used throughout the day.

Anytime, off peak, and super off peak ticket holders will be able to get fee-free refunds on tickets which have been purchased prior to the Queen’s passing. The up to £10 admin fee is being waived by most train companies.

The funeral date has been confirmed as an official Bank Holiday, peak time ticket restrictions will therefore not apply. However, on all other weekdays during the mourning period, normal restrictions will apply.

Announced changes by the Train Operating Companies that serve London:

Avanti West Coast

No changes announced yet.

C2C

No changes announced yet.

Chiltern Railways

They will be running additional overnight trains between Wednesday and Friday, and also on Sunday and Monday morning with trains between Marylebone and Oxford, both ways.

East Midlands Railway

No changes announced yet.

Grand Central

No changes planned

Great Northern

No changes announced yet.

Great Western Railway (GWR)

Extra trains will operate between Reading and London Paddington from Wednesday, but these too are expected to be in high demand.

On the day of the funeral further additional services, particularly in the very early morning and late evening to take people towards London and back home again, will be laid on for those travelling from further afield.

Greater Anglia

No changes announced yet.

LNER

No changes announced yet.

London Northwestern Railway

No changes announced yet.

South Western Railway

South Western Railway will be operating usual service levels throughout the mourning period but will run a limited number of additional services where possible. On the day of the funeral, they run a full weekday timetable, not the usually reduced bank holiday timetable.

Southeastern

There will be trains every two hours throughout the night between Wednesday 14th and Monday 19th September, stopping at a limited number of stations.

London Victoria to Dartford, Gillingham, Orpington and Ashford

London Charing Cross to Orpington, Tunbridge Wells

St Pancras International to Ashford International.

Southern Railway

No changes announced yet.

Thameslink

No changes announced yet.

