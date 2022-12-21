Staff at three train companies are to go on strike in the week between Christmas and New Year, along with overtime bans on several other train companies.

The TSSA union says that staff at CrossCountry, Great Western Railway (GWR) and West Midlands Trains will strike, with train companies warning that they will have to cut services, or not run them at all during the rail strike.

In addition, the strike action on West Midlands Trains will affect services on London Northwestern Railway, which will not run any trains out of Euston station on 28th and 29th December.

Strike action:

CrossCountry – 9pm Boxing Day (26 December) to 9pm 27 December

GWR – Wednesday 28 December noon to noon on Thursday 29 December

West Midlands Trains – Wednesday 28 December noon to noon on Thursday 29 December

Action short of strike is also taking place over this period at Avanti, GWR, Greater Anglia, GTR, LNER, Northern, Southeastern, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, West Midlands Trains.

These latest strike announcements come after the RMT and Aslef announced strikes that will cripple the rail network for most of the first week in January.

The TSSA says that its action has caused West Midlands Trains to advise passengers that services will not be running on both parts of the franchise – both West Midlands Railway and London Northwestern Railway services.

Nadine Rae, TSSA Organising Director, said: “Our members at CrossCountry, GWR and WMT are fed up with being taken for granted. The recent offer made by employers didn’t even cover huge numbers of workers at these – and other – train companies

TSSA members at West Midlands Trains include Control staff, Duty Train Crew Managers, Driver Managers, Senior Conductor Managers (on-board staff responsible for guards), station management and duty station management.

TSSA members in GWR include staff in Control, Train Planning, Ticket offices and other stations roles, Revenue Protection, Admin and Clerical grades, Driver Managers, Engineering Managers, Guards Managers, On Board Services Managers, Revenue Protection Managers and a variety of other Management grades including those in Swindon HQ.

Talks between TSSA and the Rail Delivery Group (acting on behalf of train operators) have stalled after TSSA rejected an offer which didn’t cover all staff and came with conditions that it said was unacceptable. On pay and job security, the offer was significantly less than the deal struck between TSSA and Network Rail earlier in December.