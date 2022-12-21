Mobile phone coverage in London Underground tunnels, currently on the Jubilee line between Westminster and Canning Town, is being expanded to part of the Central and Northern lines this week.

The Central line between Holland Park and Queensway has had mobile phone coverage switched on today, as part of a long-running rollout of phone coverage in the deep tunnels.

All four mobile network operators – Three UK, EE, Vodafone, and Virgin Media O2 (VMO2) – are taking part in the rollout, with customers on EE and Vodafone able to access coverage from today and customers on Three UK and VMO2 gaining access in the new year. The implications for the virtual operators (MVNOs) that piggyback on the four big networks will be for them to decide separately.

Coverage will be in ticket halls and platforms, as well as in tunnels between those stations.

The phone coverage will work in tandem with the station’s existing Wi-Fi service, although Vodafone controversially switched off Wi-Fi coverage on the tube early last year, leaving its customers without any service in tube stations. The Wi-Fi network, which was originally installed by Virgin Media will be transferred to BAI to operate on behalf of TfL from next April.

In about a week’s time, the Northern line will also enable phone coverage in the tunnels between Kentish Town and Archway.

In addition, final testing is underway at some of central London’s busiest tube stations, including Camden Town, Oxford Circus and Tottenham Court Road, to enable them to start offering mobile coverage in the new year.

Once fully delivered, more than 2,000 kilometres of cabling as well as thousands of radios are expected to be installed within tunnels and stations, all of which will be fitted outside of operational hours. Around 500 people are working overnight across the Tube network to install mobile equipment, with the work needed to be tidied away before the network opens for customers every morning.

The aim is to deliver full coverage on the Underground and Elizabeth line by the end of 2024.

Shashi Verma, Chief Technology Officer at TfL, said: “It’s great that we have begun to introduce 4G mobile coverage to more stations, meaning that around ten per cent of our stations that are underground will shortly be connected. Progress on delivery is accelerating and together with BAI Communications and the mobile network operators we will connect many of London’s busiest stations during 2023 – transforming experience for millions of our customers and helping them stay connected while shopping, visiting events and socialising with friends and family.”

The delivery of mobile phone coverage on the London Underground was signed via a concession agreement so that the cost of installing it will be funded by BAI at no cost to TfL, while TfL will also earn revenue from the contract over its 20-year lifespan.

BAI’s network will also host the Home Office’s Emergency Services Network (ESN), which will replace the existing Airwave system currently used by London’s emergency response teams.

Across the wider Connected London programme, BAI anticipates investing more than £1 billion in establishing a backbone of mobile and digital connectivity for London. A full-fibre network will also be delivered that will connect to buildings and street assets, like traffic lights and lampposts that house small mobile transmitter cells to improve 4G and 5G phone coverage.